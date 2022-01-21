The entrance of the mother of Sophie Codegoni in the house of Big Brother VIP has upset the balance not a little. The woman gave a long speech to her daughter in which she also mentioned Soleil Sorge.

Sophie Codegoni and Soleil Sorge have linked this last period in a different way, and Lulù Selassié has noticed this thing by warning her friend:

Be the best friend with this. You stay together, you laugh at it, look, I see everything and I feel very bad about it. That’s someone who hates me and you borrow your clothes from her. I’ll lend you the clothes that are much more beautiful. I cried with Manu for this thing you do. Stay with her, you’ll see later. You will notice this in the future. I know I’m right and I’m not wrong. That hates me, you stay with people who hate me and this is bad! Live in the world of fairy tales wake up.

Lulù Selassié also thought about the period in which she herself had approached Soleil and it was harmful for her: “I thought I had found a friend and yet it isn’t. I don’t want to have anything to do with that person and you spend all your time there. You make your friend because your mother told you in the meantime. I’m sorry for you because you’ll know who she is when it’s too late. She hates us and hates you too, she only clung to her because no one calculates her anymore. “

And then it always continues with strong tones:

Then that other challenge comes after your mom said those things about Jessica. many times I said to myself ‘ok, she said a lot of bad things, but let’s give her another chance’. That’s enough, we’re not a punching bag. That’s the way it is and it won’t change.

Will this bond tend to undermine the relationship between the Selassié sisters and Sophie Codegoni? Lulu concludes: