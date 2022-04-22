Lulu Selassié and Manuel Bortuzzo after acquaintance in the house of the Big Brother Vip they started a relationship even in everyday life, also going to live together.

But from the beginning Manuel’s family and in particular his father Franco have always looked badly on the relationship with Lulu. Relationships have never been idyllic so much so that in the last period both Franco and Lulu have also stopped following each other on social networks.

But many believe that the couple is in crisis despite showing a love that is booming. The two spent Easter together with Naples. And in front of the insistence of the fans who did nothing but ask Manuel light about his story, the young man blurted out Twitter.

Happy Easter and good morning to all. You really broke the ca…. I’m taking off from Twitter … hello! “ – he wrote.

And shortly after, Lulù Selassiè also wanted to put an end to the persistent rumors of a crisis. “These days you have been harassing us, incredible, guys really … Manu takes off Twitter. We are very happy, we are spending our Easter together and we are going to a crazy place that you will see shortly; true love?”.

On social media, several fans pointed out that after father Franco, the other family members also stopped following Lulù Selassiè on social media. ”Kevin also no longer follows Lulu… but what disgust are they doing? Dunno, I don’t understand, but what do they want from this girl. “ – wrote a fan.

And the sister too Clarissa Selassie has published a story that says: “Silence is gold, the word is silver.”. What did he mean?