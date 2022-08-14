The ex gieffina announces her debut in the world of music to all her fans

Lulù Selassié makes his debut in the world of music leaving all his fans surprised and speechless. To give the happy announcement and to explain how she will completely change her life is the same former competitor of Big Brother Vip. The ex gieffina has always been characterized by her temperamental temper and her extreme sensitivity in the most difficult moments of her life.

In the House he also met love with the swimmer Manuel Bortuzzo, then shipwrecked a few months after the couple’s release; since then the girl has been trying to get her life back on its feet and find her way.

Within the reality show Lulù had always expressed his great desire to to emerge in the show, perhaps in the field of music. The Ethiopian princess in fact performed with her sisters with songs and dances making herself appreciated by the public at home.

Just in these days, Lulu has given her fans a surprise with a video on Instagram that shows her in one recording studio. What she did she explained with the accompanying post surprising the social networks but also the viewers who have been following her for more than a year now.

Lulù Selassié debuts in the world of music: the social announcement

Of making the beautiful princess Selassié has decided to pay homage to all her fans with a completely unexpected announcement. The latter in her social profile has thus shared a post where she shows herself in a recording studio.

In fact, in the photo, the young ex gieffina said: “Waiting for my first single, I leave you this video here where I have fun in the studio, a place where I feel safe and where I can immerse myself in my thoughts and turn them into art, the place where I really feel the artist I am , where I work for you and for myself ”.

Well yes, she finally managed to fulfill, at least in part, her dream of making herself known as a singer; in fact, his will soon come out first single. We do not yet know the release date of the song, nor the title, but we are all curious to hear it. A wish that the young princess seems to have succeeded in fulfilling, demonstrating to all her haters her commitment and her skill in the world of singing.