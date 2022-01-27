Manuel Bortuzzo makes one surprise to Lulu SelassiAnd. As we now know, the swimmer during the last live broadcast, decided to leave the house of the GF VIP. It is impossible not to notice that the boy was undoubtedly one of the most loved competitors of this edition.

His story, his tenacious and strong character, has made its way into the hearts of viewers. But it was also there that drew attention to him love story undertaken inside the Cinecittà house, with the princess Lulu Selassie.

After a first moment, made up of quarrels and misunderstandings, i two have long last found love and theirs gradually came out strong bond. When the swimmer left the house, his roommates burst into tears.

“On this journey I learned something from each of you and, I learned something new, so I thank you, if only for giving me a smile” reveals. He justified his retirement with these words: “More than happiness, one must have the serenity to feel good and this serenity for me is connected to the physical situation. Now I don’t have it and so I can’t even pass it on to others too much ”.

The first one who certainly does not live this decision well is Lulù. After all, she was the first to believe in their love, constantly fighting to win Manuel’s heart. The day after leaving Bortuzzo, Lulù Selassié discovers a hidden letter, which her boyfriend left her. The gieffina runs to warn Giucas Casella, who tries to console her and says: “We read it tonight. The thing that has to make you strong is that he is fine. You have to be strong and not give up ”.