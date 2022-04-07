Lulu Selassié it was spite to the Pupa and the Nerd, but not only, the little princess Selassié at La Pupa and Nerd Party answered some questions about her favorite characters.

The girl is a lover of rap and fashion and why not comment on her idols. First of all the most famous digital entrepreneur in the world: Chiara Ferragni:

I love Chiara Ferragni, I’ve been following her for a long time. I really like her, the way she shows her life. I find it both very sensitive and sweet. I really like following her. I’d do a series like The Ferragnez too.

But also his 90s idol, Regina Britney:

Britney Spears is unique, fantastic, I love her! I’m crazy about her spirit, her way of being. And then the kind of songs she makes of her are fabulous. With her pieces she told the world that it is ok for a woman to be sensual. In concerts and videos she was super sexy and she never suited the crowd. She is the queen for me! She has her identity as her and is rebellious I love her too much.

At the GF we also saw her passionate about RAP music, among the favorite rappers there is Marracash, but also Cardi B who replied:

I like Marracash, he is one of the real Italian rappers.Cardi B? I adore! When they told me he tweeted about me I thought it was a joke. I was convinced that they were making fun of me.

And soon Lulù Selassié will make his debut in another world: “By now you all know that I want to be a singer and that is my dream. So soon a song of mine will be out and I hope you will like it.“