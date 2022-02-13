At the center of the controversy are Lulù Selassiè and Miriana. The girls broke the rules

This edition of the GF VIP is raising a lot of controversy. This is the edition of tolerancein which little pranks and the broken wordsif they are not too obvious, are forgiven.

Source GF Vip study

Not a day goes by when the Vippons of the house do not argue. And this time they end up in the center of the viewfinder Lulù Selassiè and Miriana Trevisan. Many viewers who point out that the gieffine they broke the rules of Big Brother Vip 6.

But let’s go in order and try to understand what happened. On Twitter the controversy and the users pointed out what happened last night. Miriana Trevisan and Lulù Selassiè chatted for a long time under the covers, but without the microphone on.

As everyone knows by now, this is a blatant violation of the regulation. This aroused immediately the curiosity and many have wondered what they said.

When Miriana Trevisan and Lulù Selassiè were caught talking without a microphone, were they perhaps creating their own strategies?

The BlogTivvu will shed some light on this whole affair. What we do know is that Lulù Selassiè and Miriana Trevisan were actually confiding in little things. They would talk about ailments and things that happened outside the house of the reality show. “According to my Twitter friends, the princess and the former protagonist of Non è la Rai were talking about stomach pain and some events outside the reality show …”. Once again, the regulation was broken, without any consequences. It must be said, however, that the confidences between the two Vippos were really good-natured and out of any strategy.