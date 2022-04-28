The Mediaset program, Grande Fratello Vip, came to an end just over a month ago. This latest edition was very popular and loved. Several were born inside the most spied house in Italy couplescertainly the most loved and followed was the one formed by Lulu Selassié And Manuel Bortuzzo.

There love story between the two he made the big television audience move and dream. Viewers supported and followed them even after the end of the program, but theirs reaction is now come to an end. Their fans, in recent days, had noticed changes in the couple, in fact the swimmer’s brother and father had stopped following Lulu on social media.

Many had suspected a crisis between the two lovers and the former gieffina, after a while, is intervenedspeaking to weekly Who. During her interview with the Ethiopian princess, she revealed that she only thinks about the good of her boyfriend.

Here are his words: “There is still no agreement between me and Manuel’s father, Franco. Clarissa and I have also stopped following him on social networks. For me it is not compulsory to approach a person if they do not understand you. I’m very real, I can’t pretend ”.

Then he continued: “We have different mentalities, I try to be honest but, if I see a closed attitude, I don’t feel accepted and I’m sorry. I want Manu to be happy and I try to keep him calm. Don’t worry too much, we’re fine and I think I’ll make him happy “. But soon the Ansa gave the official news about the break between the two. In fact, as you can read from the article, the end of the love story between the two has now been declared.

Here is what it says: “Manuel Bortuzzo, the swimmer injured in Rome by a gunshot to the back that left him paralyzed in 2019, formalizes the end of the love story with Lulù Selassié that had thrilled the spectators of Big Brother Vip. The two are no longer together “. Immediately after, Manuel Bortuzzo makes a statement on social media referring to his now ex-girlfriend, Lulu Selassié. Indeed, the former swimmer has confirmed the final break with the Ethiopian princess.

Here’s what he writes on social media: “In this month, since the end of the GF VIP, we have understood that considerable differences of opinion between us can no longer be overcome. Unfortunately we tried, but it is not possible to continue, from today everyone goes on his way, without grudges. I sincerely thank all those who supported and loved me and Lulu and believed in us, but unfortunately that of the GF House remains a wonderful parenthesis that has not been able to find confirmation in real life “.