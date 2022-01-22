There are many twists that the GF VIP house is giving us in this new season. Last night was a special evening. For the birthday of Katia Ricciarelli the roommates have staged several plays. We have witnessed Romeo and Giulietta and Bellini’s Norma. All Vipponi participated in the performance.

Everybody except Lulu Selassié. In fact, the princess was very upset by the fact that for her and Manuel Bortuzzo minor roles were assigned. Obviously for Selassié the most suitable roles for her and her beloved were undoubtedly those of the two lovers, assigned instead to Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro. Lulu goes into a rage and tells Manuel the confidence that her sister Jessica has given her.

In fact, the latter revealed that someone did not want to assign the role of Romeo to Bortuzzo because being in a wheelchair would not have been credible. But this gossip actually has no grain of truth, none of the gieffini has ever allowed himself to make this statement. The words said were just a very big misunderstanding, which came out between Jessica and Lulù Selassié.

But the young woman in love has clear ideas and to Manuel Bortuzzo she confides: “This play doesn’t make sense, you and I had to do the lovers. Miriana also said that I am right about this ‘it makes more sense that Lulu and Manu do it as they have been a royal couple for four months’. Yes, because we have been together for months, we are seriously engaged, we love each other and we have plans for our future “. But not only that, then he adds: “So we’re sure we want to be together even out of here, it’s not a flirtation where we have to see what’s going to happen, you and I are sure, we’ll get married and we’ll always be together.” Then the princess pushes herself and reveals to the boy the confidence that her sister had made in her.

It all happens before you know it was really just a misunderstanding: “And do you know what they told me? That they didn’t make us play the couple because it’s not nice to see because you’re in a wheelchair. But do you realize this bad thing? This stuff makes me so mad. It bothers me and I feel like crying, you don’t do these things love, it’s not fair, I’m sorry. Who said that? Jessica told me they told her this. And it’s not cool it’s unfair for someone to think a horrible thing about you“. It all takes a more relaxed form when it is made clear that no one has ever allowed himself to think of any of this.