Lulu Selassié seems to be the center of attention again, but this time, it has nothing to do with it Manuel Bortuzzo. The girl is again the protagonist of a cleaning fight, this time against Manila Nazzaro.

The princess, in fact, has been attacked several times for poor hygiene and for failing to respect the cleaning schedule several times.

Manila Nazzaro has often taken care of covering the shifts of the girls who did not want to take care of the cleaning and several times she has also covered Lulù Selassié, but this time the former Miss Italy seems to have got tired of cleaning for everyone and has scolded the young princess .

Where were you? You know it was your turn to wash too. If you want to stay with us you have to clean up. I don’t want to argue, but I want to know if you want to do something or not. For me you are no longer part of my group, look for another one. I will never take turns for you again. Now you will know the reasons I will have for you. Nothing can be said to you because you say that you are always sick, this is what always happens. You cannot be relied upon.

Manila Nazzaro also stressed that she is not the only one who thinks this way, which is why Lulu can only relate to her sister.

Jessica is the only one you can deal with because you piss everyone off. Did you wash the bathroom? Sure, after I vacuumed the whole house. And don’t tell lies, because I can’t stand lies. You don’t have to make fun of me, just know that there are no children and stepchildren in this program. […] At 20 there are a lot of women for travel and life and then for cleaning are they girls? Just tell us these nonsense and justify them

Katia Ricciarelli also added a poisonous comment about Jessica Selassié after she noticed that the girl kept making noise while she was rehearsing the Christmas choirs: “Shame on you girls, I tell you with all my heart, disrespect others and myself. Shame on you. We also have reasons if we want and I will do them. This is a lack of respect and I am broken ”.