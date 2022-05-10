What is being born between Lulù Selassiè and LDA? There is talk of a collaboration for a project

Without a shadow of a doubt Lulù Selassiè he is one of the most loved and respected television characters in Italian television. Recently the former competitor of the Big Brother Vip has returned to occupy the center of the gossip column. On the web it is rumored that the princess is in collaboration with LDA for a project. Let’s find out together what it is.

Following theexperience lived inside the most spied house in Italy, on social media we never stop talking about Lulù Selassiè. This time to make the princess of Ethiopia the protagonist of a gossip there have been some rumors which reveal that she and LDA are planning something truly unique and original.

Only a few weeks have passed since Manuel Bortuzzo and Lulù Selassiè made the decision to put a definitive point on their relation. Currently the princess has none intention to get back in the game in love. In fact, the former gieffina has decided to take some time for herself, even to think about new ones work projects.

During a Instagram direct organized by LDA, his own fan they invited him to take on the Ethiopian princess as protagnist in its new video of the song Bandana:

We want Lulu in the Bandana video!

After reading the requests of the audience attending the live show, LDA laughed. In the light of his reaction, Lulù Selassiè urged his fans to persist with the numerous requests. These were his words: