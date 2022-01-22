Sometimes, even between sisters, quarrels can be very heated. I am well Lulù Selassié and Jessica that this week they clashed. This time the reason for the quarrels is to be found in the behavior of the older sister.

Jessica Selassié has indeed interfered a lot in the relationship between Alessandro Basciano and Sophie Codegoni. Valeria, the mother of the young tronista, also highlighted the girl’s over-the-top behavior, but the first to tell her was her younger sister:

The way you behave you take a bummer. Insist constantly is not done. Come on, you can’t go wrong on TV and make a fool of yourself. Don’t persist with the ridiculous jokes, I would get pissed off too. Live in another world. In the episode it was all so embarrassing. You go crazy. It seems you’ve never seen a man.

Lulù Selassié also brought up the family, according to the girl even her mother does not appreciate Jessica’s behavior, who also seems to be very confused: the girl also seems to be interested in Barù.

You are still crazy that you do not understand and insist and make mistakes. I’m ashamed, our mother is going to be black. He will say ‘but you look is stupid is to make these figures of me ** a’. For a boy these fools all the time. Your behavior is a bummer. Also many other things you do with I’m Barù, you don’t know what is the right way to get to a man. There is a way to attract him if he wants you. If they call me in the confessional about this, I don’t even go. Do you understand why I get angry? I don’t care if it’s the wrong way! I don’t give a damn, anyway you can go, bye, go, goodbye, thank you!

Jessica always proves to be very diplomatic and calm and answered in a calm tone explain her reasons: “Listen it’s not what you’re saying. Can’t one be a friend? It is not true that I insist. Sophie and Ale don’t fight over my jokes. This is your opinion, but I too got embarrassed when you fooled yourself on television. What do you care about you? I want to make mistakes in life to understand things better. Our angry mom? But it goes without saying. No, my behavior is not shameful. You say I don’t know the right way to get a man, sooner or later I’ll learn it. And you don’t realize the way you have of attacking me. Look, by attacking me in this way, you immediately go to the wrong side.“