The Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of “Lulu International” Group, Yusuf Ali, announced a donation of one million dirhams, equivalent to one million meals in lower-income communities, in support of the “100 million meals” campaign, the largest of its kind, to feed food organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives on 20 An Arab, Asian and African country throughout the month of Ramadan.

The campaign cooperates with all concerned authorities and charitable institutions in the twenty countries it includes to ensure the rapid and orderly distribution of food parcels provided during the month of Ramadan to millions of beneficiaries wherever they are within the scope of the campaign.

The 100 Million Meals campaign organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in cooperation with the World Food Program, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the regional network of food banks and a group of charitable and humanitarian organizations, opens the door for contributions to the campaign for individuals, institutions and various components of the business community and sectors. Governmental and private individuals from inside and outside the country to support the needy and feed the hungry in the month of giving.

The Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu International Group, Youssef Ali, said that the 100 million meals campaign is one of the most distinguished charitable campaigns, especially in light of its coincidence with the blessed month of Ramadan and its keenness to extend a helping hand to needy families and the groups most affected by the repercussions of the current pandemic.

He added, “As a socially and humanitarian responsible institution, we always realize the importance of giving back to the community. That is why we have given one million dirhams to the campaign of 100 million meals, and we pledge to provide all support for this noble initiative.”

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign opens the way for donations through the website channels (www.100millionmeals.ae), and bank transfer to the account of 100 million meals holders at Dubai Islamic Bank, whose number is: (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201), or through SMS. (SMS) through the numbers shown on the website for users of the “Du” and “Etisalat” networks within the UAE. The campaign also allows the possibility of making a donation by contacting the campaign team in the call center at the toll free number 8004999 or e-mail: ([email protected]) .





