Lulu Selassie is one of the undisputed protagonists of this edition of Big Brother Vip. The orphaned princess of her own Manuel Bortuzzo who left home a few weeks ago is not having a good time.

The lack of her boyfriend is felt and the two can’t wait to go back to hug each other outside the walls of Cinecittà.

Manuel after the initial hesitations in a recent interview with very true he admitted he misses her. “I miss her, I’m trying in every way to make her feel my closeness” – he said before showing the tattoo he made for her.

Meanwhile, he is also preparing a surprise for her on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. We will see what will happen in the episode.

Meanwhile, Lulu is at home and in the last few hours she has become the protagonist of a gesture not much appreciated by the public at home. A truly embarrassing gesture that has left several people perplexed.

Lulu and her burp live

Lulu made a burp live in front of everyone only to comment jokingly: “Ah, I finally burped!”. The scene immediately went viral on the web and many have written comments about it: some amused and others embarrassed because they did not expect a similar gesture from a princess like her.

Meanwhile at home Lulu has been criticized instead for her words where she admitted that she wants to win Big Brother Vip to help her family who is in economic difficulties.

Who could ever criticize these words? Obviously his most bitter enemy Katia Ricciarelli who conversing with Soleil said:

“Did you hear what Lulu said? Who wants to earn money for the family. I didn’t even know how much money there was. And anyway, that’s not how it is done. She’s really lousy, no “. And Soleil admitted: “They are clever”.