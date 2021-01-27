What will become of Sergio Ramos at real Madrid? Or from Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona? Or from Kylian Mbappé at PSG? Or from David Alaba at FC Bayern? What all these players have in common is that four months before the end of the season they still don’t know where they will play next season.
Now Ramos, Alaba and Messi add the time factor, because the contracts with their respective current clubs all expire in the summer. (Mbappé is still tied to PSG until 2022).
And yet the rumors about these players are strangely limited. But that’s how strange it is from the Spanish point of view Marca actually not at all. Because, according to the trade journal published in Madrid, a little more than a year and a half ago the big clubs in Europe signed a pact.
The illustrious circle consisted of teams such as Juventus Turin, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich. And the agreement consisted of not overheating the market with excessive offers and, above all, not to woo the best players from one another.
A classic case of a non-aggression pact, if you will. And since the relationships between the individual clubs (with a few exceptions) are principally characterized by respect, so far everyone has more or less adhered to the guidelines.
When, for example, Lionel Messi made people sit up and take notice last August with his announcement that he was seriously considering his future at FC Barcelona, there was no feverish competition among potential buyers. Clubs like PSG or Manchester City acted – from Barça’s point of view – comfortably defensive in this case.
Also in the case of David Alaba, the advances of the interested clubs only became really loud and noticeable after FC Bayern Munich itself had declared the negotiations with the Austrian to be unsuccessful.
The same phenomenon can also be observed with Sergio Ramos or Kylian Mbappé. So far, no club has clearly stepped forward to express its ambitions for these players.
Now part of the whole truth is also the fact that planet football has been grappling with unprecedented problems since March of last year, which has caused existential difficulties for many clubs, including the big ones (look at FC Barcelona) or will bring in the near future. It is therefore only logical that the money is no longer so loose in view of massive, sometimes three-digit million losses.
Therefore, the current reluctance on the transfer market is only partly due to the loyalty to a gentlemen’s agreement and probably more due to the global economy. But football has always had a thing for romantic stories.