Political group insists on the release of up to R$ 198 billion outside the ceiling for 4 years, but Centrão is not accepting

The pessimism about the approval of the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that allows the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), breaking the spending ceiling to fund campaign promises.

Approving the PEC in Congress by the end of this year, before the new government begins, was the way chosen by Lula to maintain payments of R$ 600 from Auxílio Brasil, with an additional R$ 150 for families with children up to 6 years old. .

In addition, the proposal would also release R$ 105 billion to recompose the budget of the Popular Pharmacy and other programs – read more at the end of this text.

The figure released for the Lula government, in the PT’s plans, could reach R$ 198 billion outside the spending ceiling. The text has not yet been formally presented.

Leaders of Centrão, however, have already said that they only accept a 1-year term and a maximum of R$ 80 billion outside the ceiling.

This configuration, in addition to providing less money for Lula in the 1st year of his term, hires a new negotiation process similar to the one for the 2024 Budget. harmful to public accounts.

Members of the government transition assess that Lula and his deputy, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), did not find a way to deal with the current congress and underestimated the power of rapporteur amendments.

The choice for the PEC is also criticized by some allies because there would be simpler alternatives to ensure the BRL 600 of the Brazil Aid in 2023.

The minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Gilmar Mendes presented a decision of the Court of 2021 as an output. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), use resources and clear the queue of subscribers to receive the Aid.

The PT preferred the PEC, among other reasons, because of the trauma of the impeachment of Dilma Rousseffin 2016. Without political support, she was deposed in the “fiscal pedaling” process.

Amendments to the Constitution are the most difficult type of bill to pass. 3/5 of the votes in the House and Senate are required in 2 rounds. As shown the Power360this PEC needs to have the 2nd fastest processing since 1988 to be approved by the end of the year.

Privately, allies critical of the decision also claim that the party sought to demonstrate its strength by approving a PEC before the government began.

The most vocal critic of the decision is Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL). To approve the PEC, Lula will need to ally with the current president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), Renan’s local opponent.

plans for the money

In case of approval of the PEC, the plans for the use of the R$ 105 billion released that will not be committed to the Brazil Aid are in the plans:

BRL 10.5 billion to recompose the Popular Pharmacy, indigenous health and cancer control actions;

to recompose the Popular Pharmacy, indigenous health and cancer control actions; BRL 1.5 billion to recompose the school lunch;

to recompose the school lunch; BRL 4.2 billion s to recover losses from the National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development;

s to recover losses from the National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development; from BRL 7 billion to 18 billion to set up the guarantee fund for “Desenrola Brasil” (debt renegotiation program yet to be created).

If faced with the size of the hole in the PEC, Lula’s articulators will ask interlocutors where they suggest cutting it. With the list in hand, they want to use the need to recompose funds in the areas of health and education to get votes from congressmen.