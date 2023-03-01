In audio released by podcast, General Tomás Paiva says that “unfortunately” the result happened, but must be respected

General Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, commander of the Army, said that “unfortunately” the result of the presidential election was not what the majority of the military wanted, but that, despite “unwanted”the victory of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) needs to be respected. The speech was made during a presentation to general officers, commanders, colonels, lieutenant colonels and majors on January 20 and released by the podcast “Roteirices”.

“Unfortunately, it was the result that most of us, for most of us was unwanted, but it happened”, says to the interlocutors. At the audioyou can hear the general asking that no one record the conversation. “It doesn’t matter who is in charge. We will accomplish the mission in the same way”.

At another point, Paiva says he considers that the country is going through a “Political Earthquake” but that the Army must remain upright and respectful: “Whatever happens to turmoil, earthquakes, tsunamis, we will remain respectful and guarantee our democracy“.

The general also says that no evidence of irregularities in the elections was found. “It is not possible to say with certainty that there were irregularities. Now, the process may possibly have flaws that need to be cleared, serious flaws. But it is not possible to say with certainty that there were irregularities”.

Paiva assumed command of the force on February 7, following the resignation of Júlio César Arruda. The predecessor left office after the extremist acts of January 8th. As determined by Power360told generals that the speech was taken out of context.

He was considered by Lula a “legalist”someone who knows “comply with what is defined in the Constitution for the Armed Forces”.