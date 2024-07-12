While President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is trying to bring fairness to Venezuela’s elections, the country’s unstable situation has raised doubts in the international community. For the PT member, who has already asked for the presumption of innocence of dictator Nicolás Maduro and wants “international recognition” of the elections, the results of the 28th could end up becoming a new embarrassment. After several maneuvers by the autocrat, the fear is that Maduro will not accept the results or that his interference in the elections will be proven.

Lula has insisted on the Venezuelan elections as a gateway to the reintegration of the neighboring country, currently seen as a pariah state, into the international arena. This week, the PT member stated that he hopes that Venezuela can once again be part of Mercosur after the elections – the country was suspended from the bloc in 2016 for, among other reasons, a breakdown in the democratic order.

“We hope to be able to welcome Venezuela back very quickly. The normalization of Venezuelan political life means stability for all of South America,” Lula said during a trip to Bolivia. “Therefore, we hope that the elections will be held peacefully and that the results will be recognized by all,” he continued.

In this context, Lula and his team worked with Venezuela to facilitate elections in the country that would be recognized internationally. However, these efforts have not had the desired effect. After disqualifying candidates and preventing the European Union from monitoring the election, the electoral scenario in the country has generated a climate of concern. The integrity of the process has been called into question, since Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE), which is responsible for the elections, is controlled by Maduro’s allies.

“Lula’s blind support for the Venezuelan electoral process is a direct result of the automatic alignment of current foreign policy with dictatorships, combined with the “camaraderie” among the members of the São Paulo Forum [bloco de integração de partidos de esquerda]”, says Cezar Roedel, specialist in international relations.

He also points out that the maneuvers already carried out by the Maduro regime are enough to question the fairness of the election – such as the ban on two of the main opposition candidates from running in this month’s elections.

“As much as we can maintain some optimism that the opposition can win the election, Maduro will do everything in his power to disrupt the process. The 2018 election was the subject of numerous allegations of fraud and operated with widespread international distrust,” Roedel points out.

Lula’s discourse, however, is to wait for the process to take place, without raising any questions in advance. The PT member believes that, after the process and with the victory of a candidate, Venezuela can be endorsed as a “democratic regime” and return to normality.

However, simply calling an election and holding it does not guarantee an honest and democratic process. In order for presidential elections to be internationally recognized, certain criteria must be met, including: secret ballot, freedom of expression, freedom of association, freedom of protest, and the freedom to vote and be elected. Transparency and the possibility of impartial international observers are also considered. These are characteristics that, according to experts, are not observed in Venezuela.

“It is obvious that Maduro has a strong influence on the entire Venezuelan public chain. And this influence occurs at all levels, whether in the military force he controls, in part of the population that still supports him, or even in the time he has held power and with this he is able to enter institutions and put forward his perspectives to achieve his objectives”, detailed Vito Villar, international policy consultant at BMJ Consultores Associados, People’s Gazette.

TSE will not monitor the elections in Venezuela; MST will send a delegation

As Villar pointed out, one of the requirements for considering presidential elections valid is recognition by the international community. In search of this support, the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela invited organizations from several countries, including Brazil, to monitor the elections on the 28th.

The report found that an invitation letter was sent to the Itamaraty in May, which forwarded it to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The body, however, declined the invitation on the grounds that it was focused on the municipal elections in October of this year. The Itamaraty will also not send representatives to the meeting.

In addition to government entities, the CNE sent invitations to Brazilian social organizations, such as the Landless Workers’ Movement (MST) and Cebrapaz (Brazilian Center for Solidarity with the People and Struggle for Peace), as revealed by S. Paulo Newspaper.

A People’s Gazettethe MST confirmed that it will send observers to the election. It is worth noting, however, that the two associations are allies of the regime of dictator Nicolás Maduro.

In April of this year, the entities were among the 19 left-wing movements and parties that signed and sent a letter of support to Maduro. In the document, the groups defend the Venezuelan electoral process and its integrity, stating that “the electoral power is independent and is at the same level as the Judiciary, the Legislature and the Executive.”

In the document, they also stated that “Venezuela has a democratic electoral system, which uses electronic voting machines and also has printed votes for checking. It held more than 30 elections in this period. All of them were audited by international judicial authorities, including those from Brazil.”

A similar justification was already adopted by Lula, when he argued that the concept of democracy would be “relative”. It is worth noting, however, that the last elections held in the country, in 2019, were not recognized by the international community.

A four-person United Nations Panel of Electoral Experts was also invited by the CNE and is already in Venezuela to monitor the elections and produce an internal report on the dispute. The team, however, is not a UN electoral observation mission, which requires a specific mandate from the Security Council or the General Assembly.

President Lula tried unsuccessfully to promote democratic elections in Venezuela

Last year, the Lula government worked to get Venezuela to reach an agreement to hold elections in the country. Several countries, members of the current government and Venezuelan opposition parties signed the Barbados Agreement. In the document, Maduro committed to holding a democratic and safe electoral process in the country, in addition to following a series of rules to ensure the fairness of the election.

As an incentive, the United States agreed to ease the embargoes imposed on Venezuela on the condition that the government commit to the treaty. Brazil was an active party to the agreement and Lula sent his advisor for special affairs, Celso Amorim, to work on the negotiations. The Maduro regime, however, has not operated as it had promised. Despite the findings, Lula has expressed expectations regarding the election.

In addition to the Barbados Agreement, Lula supported an intermediary proposal made by Colombia in recent months. Colombian President Gustavo Petro sought out the Brazilian president to mediate with Maduro and Edmundo González Urrutia, the opposition candidate, to sign a type of political amnesty. Despite the attempt, neither Maduro nor González agreed to the document.

Lula also tried to negotiate an agreement between the Maduro regime and the European Union. The idea was for the organization to send observers to the elections in Venezuela, which would give the election more legitimacy. As a condition, Maduro requested that the European Union lift the embargoes imposed on the country.

The bloc, however, said the decision could not be made in a timely manner without voting among the countries. After the refusal, Maduro withdrew the invitation for the EU to send observers to the elections.