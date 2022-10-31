Post of PT’s victory has over 1.5 million likes on Twitter; was elected with 50.9% of the votes

O tweet of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) celebrating victory in the elections, broke a record and has more than 1.5 million likes on Twitter, this Monday (31.Oct.2022).

In 2nd place is the post of streamer Casimiro Miguel, denying a montage that suggested support for the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Until the publication of this text, this Monday (31.Oct.2022), the tweet had more than 1.3 million likes.

The montage, criticized by Casimiro, showed the streamer holding yellow balloons with the number 22, Bolsonaro’s electoral number. The original photo, however, was numbered 29 and had been posted in celebration of the youtuber. Here’s the post on your Twitter profile:

On Sunday (31.Oct), the publication had already surpassed 1 million likes In the image, Lula’s hand appears over the Brazilian flag.

With 100% of the polls counted, Lula added 60,345,999 votes (50.90%) against 58,206,354 (49.10%) for the current president. Here’s the post: