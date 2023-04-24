The government’s signals for building bilateral relations were well received by the media; environment also contributed to the improvement

The President’s Travels Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the government’s narrative about the resumption of bilateral relations had a positive impact on the foreign media in the first 3 months of 2023.

The perception abroad of Brazil’s economy improved, moving from a negative result from -524 in the last quarter of last year to 444 positive points in this quarter.

The data are from a survey carried out by the Radar +55, hub of innovation of BCW Group. 295 news were analyzed throughout the 1st quarter of this year from the main media outlets in 7 countries: Germany, Argentina, China, United States, France, England and Mexico. Here’s the full (878 KB) of the study.

“The Mercosur strengthening talks were a high point of the repercussions, even with some instability caused by the suggestion of a single currency in the bloc’s negotiations. Another decisive factor was the emphasis on partnership with China, contemplating trade transactions without the intermediation of the dollar, infrastructure investments and cutting-edge industry”says the study.

Brazil had in 2022 the negative economy reputation in all months in foreign media. The result was driven by the political and electoral scenario and also by uncertainties about the conduct of monetary and fiscal policy.

Another factor that positively impacted the 2023 result was the environment theme.

“Brazil’s participation in Davos, with environmental concerns as the backdrop to the debates, the resumption of contributions from important nations, such as Germany and Norway, to the Amazon Fund or the direct action of the government to overcome the situation of the Yanomami population”says the study.

Foreign media also talk about uncertainties associated with interest rates and inflation.

“Although the signs of confidence in the Brazilian economy have doubled their presence in the news, the consolidated prospects for improvement have not accompanied this movement. Almost a third of mentions still show uncertainties associated with challenges such as high interest rates and inflation”says an excerpt.

The country’s current interest rate is at 13.75% and the inflation at 4.65% in the cumulative 12 months.

METHODOLOGY

Radar +55 uses the IDM methodology, developed by the BCW Brasil Group, to assess the reputation of the Brazilian economy in the press of 8 countries. The IDM algorithm considers more than 20 variables in the analysis of each spontaneous media result. The criteria are quantitative and, mainly, qualitative. They refer to the media vehicle in which the result was published and to the content of the article, allowing the creation of insights and data intelligence with the crossing of information and thematic or chronological clippings.

To measure the score, there is a ranking of reports. O Power360 highlights the following analyzed criteria: 1) whether the text has a positive or negative content; 2) what is the emphasis given to the Brazilian economy; 3) if there is a photo and in which vehicle it was published. This information is included in an automated system. The scores for each report are added together to arrive at the final balance.