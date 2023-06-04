President attended the coronation of King Charles III; half of the expenses of the presidential entourage were on accommodation

The President’s Journey Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for the coronation of King Charles 3rd in London had expenses equivalent to R$ 3 million. The data were obtained by Power360 via request from Access to Information Law to the Itamaraty.

The values ​​do not include the air transfer, financed by FAB (Brazilian air force). They relate to what was computed until Monday (May 29, 2023), according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The actual numbers could be even higher.

The biggest expenses were with accommodation. They represented half of the costs (R$ 1.5 million). Then come the disbursement with vehicle rental (R$ 1.3 million).

Smaller expenses were incurred with renting rooms (R$ 144,705), interpreters (R$ 48,143) and equipment for the press (R$ 19,323). There was still R$ 4,834 with office supplies.

Lula and first lady Janja stayed at the Marriott Grosvenor House London. The presidential suite can go up to £5,900 (about R$37,000) per day. The cheapest hotel stay for the weekend they were there was around £765. The special adviser to the Presidency of the Republic, Celso Amorim, accompanied the couple on the trip.

O Power360 contacted Itamaraty and the Presidency of the Republic via e-mail to find out how many people were part of the presidential entourage. There was no response until the publication of this report.

Spending was lower than in the president’s previous appointment. Expenses with trips to China and the United Arab Emirates in April totaled 6.6 million.

Lula actually spent 2 days in London (not counting the period of the plane trip). She arrived in the capital of England on May 5. There, she met with Charles 3rd. The British monarch asked the PT to take care of the Amazon rainforest.

The president also met with the country’s prime minister, Rishi Sunak. The prime minister also showed interest in the environmental agenda and announced support of BRL 500 million for the Amazon Fund, whose objective is to raise money for investment in environmental conservation projects.

Since taking over the Planalto in January, Lula has spent 24 days outside Brazil. He has already gone to 9 countries in his new term. His most recent international trip was to the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.