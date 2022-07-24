Party supports ex-president, but choice of candidate for governor left PT and pessebistas on separate slates in the state

The visit of the former president and pre-candidate to the Planalto Palace Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) to Paraíba, scheduled for August 4, is causing friction between PT and sectors of the PSB.

The reason is a local power struggle. Lula supports Veneziano Vital do Rego (MDB) for the state government. The current governor João Azevedohowever, will seek reelection and is from the PSB.

Local party leaders say they were passed over even though they were in the former president’s national alliance, while Veneziano’s party should not be in PT’s coalition. Lula’s deputy, Geraldo Alckminis from the PSB.

“We will be on the 29th with Lula [na convenção do PSB, em Brasília]. On the 4th, Lula comes here and we cannot participate”said the president of the PSB’s Paraibano directory, Gervásio Maia.

“It is an attitude that causes a terrible unease. In favor of a right-wing party, of someone who canceled the Dilma”declared the party leader.

He says that another way could be found to deal with Veneziano’s choice of the former president. “There was no need for Lula to treat that way”declared.

“It is a public act of the candidacy of Veneziano and the Ricardo Coutinho (EN) to the Senate, it is the coalition that we are part of here in Paraíba”declared the president of the PT’s Paraibano directory, Jackson Macêdo.

“Here we are adversaries. The PT is an opponent of the PSB”he said.

Lula’s and PT’s support for Veneziano is part of a broader movement by the former president. He has made alliances with emedebistas from the North and Northeast to expand his base.

The articulation includes names such as Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), Eunício Oliveira (MDB-CE) and Helder Barbalho (MDB-PA).

This group has been lobbying against Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), the party’s pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. If she leaves the race, which is unlikely, Lula’s chances of liquidating the election in the 1st round increase.

The former president has made a series of trips to promote his candidacy. The movement began after the Federal Supreme Court (STF) returned his political rights in April 2021.

Paraíba is the only state in the Northeast, a region where it has greater popular support, which Lula has not yet visited in this period. One of the reasons is the tension with the local PSB. Now, the former president’s surroundings believe that there is nothing left to do to appease the situation.

the last search PowerDate, released on July 20, 2022, shows Lula in the lead with 43% of voting intentions for the 1st round. The current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), has 37%. The simulation of the 2nd round points Lula with 51% and Bolsonaro parked with 38%.