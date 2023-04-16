Former minister said that Brazil and China can play an important role in building a “more multipolar” world

The head of the Special Advisory Office of the Presidency of the Republic, Celso Amorim, said in interview to the Chinese newspaper Global Times that the visit of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to China was much broader than the president’s presence in the United States. Lula spent 3 days in China last week. She spent another 2 days with the Americans in February this year.

“The visit to the US was strictly political. There wasn’t much discussion, maybe a little about the environment, but the discussion wasn’t as broad as it was on this visit here”, Amorim told the Chinese newspaper, in an article published this Sunday (April 16, 2023). The vehicle is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party and represents one of the voices, in English, about President Xi Jinping’s thinking.

Read excerpts from the interview:

Brazil and China – “China is by far our most important trading partner. Brazil is becoming one of the places where China invests the most. But not only that, I think that the 2 countries can also play an important role in building a more multipolar world, in which power is less centralized and there is no hegemony”;

“China is by far our most important trading partner. Brazil is becoming one of the places where China invests the most. But not only that, I think that the 2 countries can also play an important role in building a more multipolar world, in which power is less centralized and there is no hegemony”; trade without the dollar – “I think it’s natural that we can do our own trading in our own currencies. This requires some adaptations regarding IMF rules. It is natural because the dollar became dominant after World War II; before it was the English pound.”

“I think it’s natural that we can do our own trading in our own currencies. This requires some adaptations regarding IMF rules. It is natural because the dollar became dominant after World War II; before it was the English pound.” strengthening of other currencies – “ If we can work with a variety of currencies and use our own currencies on a large scale, that’s the best thing. Whether this can evolve into a common currency for the Brics, or whether we will keep our national currency is still not entirely clear. But I think it’s very important that we are free from the dominance of a single currency because sometimes it is used in a political way”;

“ Cooperation with Huawei – “It will be a possibility, but it will be studied technically and economically. That’s what we decided. There is not [consideração] ideological or even geopolitical. In fact, if we can diversify our technology sources, that would be better for us. So we are very open. We already have cooperation. Huawei is already present in Brazil and is already very important”;

“It will be a possibility, but it will be studied technically and economically. That’s what we decided. There is not [consideração] ideological or even geopolitical. In fact, if we can diversify our technology sources, that would be better for us. So we are very open. We already have cooperation. Huawei is already present in Brazil and is already very important”; ideology and technology “We don’t care if the cat is white or black, as long as it catches mice. Technology has no ideological bias, it is just a means.”

Read more about Lula in China: