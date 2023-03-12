President wants the trip to have economic and political weight; focus should be investment in green energy and infrastructure

The President’s Entourage Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on the trip to China at the end of March 2023 should include at least 8 congressmen: 6 deputies and 2 senators. It will possibly be bigger.

Lula wants to give great importance to the trip, probably the most important of the year. The presence of businessmen and congressmen will be a demonstration of this.

O Power360 found out that the expectations of the Chinese with Lula’s trip are also high. They want to show China’s growing global influence.

The Asian country intends to occupy spaces that belong to the USA in diplomacy and the world economy. The country’s president, Xi Jinping, was re-elected for the 3rd term on Friday (10.Mar.2023).

Two areas that should be the focus of discussions between the two countries during the visit are investments in infrastructure and the green economy, especially in the area of ​​energy. These are central themes of the NDB, the bank of the BRICS.

the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) should be sworn in at the helm of the institution during Lula’s visit to the country.

It has not yet been decided whether the congressmen will accompany Lula on the presidential plane or whether they will travel separately to China.

The names that are already agreed are the following:

Senators

deputies

In the case of the Senate, the entourage will include the presidents of the House and of the Foreign Affairs Committee, respectively Pacheco and Calheiros. Possibly there will be other senators on the list.

Brazil-China Front

Dirceu is leader of the PT in the Chamber. Deputy Pinato chairs the Brazil-China Parliamentary Front and the BRICS Front. The two fronts will be relaunched on Wednesday (15.Mar.2023) at an event at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center, in Brasília.

The organizers expect the presence of 1,000 people, including congressmen, businessmen and diplomats from several countries. There will be 50 ambassadors out of the 133 who live in Brasília.

Pinato chaired the Brazil-China Front during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Even though he was from a party that supported the government in Congress, he had several clashes with the Planalto in defense of the Asian country.

One of these episodes was in May 2021. Bolsonaro made an oblique reference to the Asian country when speaking at a ceremony in Planalto. He mentioned the possibility that the virus that causes covid-19 had been created in a laboratory.

The deputy made a scathing criticism of Bolsonaro. He wrote in a note that “a serious mental illness“could be doing the president”confuse fiction with reality”.