Trip focused on trade agreements and strengthening of bilateral relations. Specialists consider Lula’s right stance in avoiding controversial issues. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s visit to China sealed a rapprochement in more friendly terms, however pragmatic, between Brazil and its most important trading partner.

After four turbulent years under Jair Bolsonaro, Lula is trying to reposition the country on the international stage and is betting, for that, on a strategic partnership with the Asian giant – with whom he maintains a trade flow of around 150 billion dollars, with a positive balance for Brazil. .

In Beijing, Lula made it clear what the tone of Brazilian foreign policy will be, with criticism of global governance, the hegemony of the dollar in world trade and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “We want to raise the level of the strategic partnership between our countries, expand trade flows and, together with China, balance world geopolitics,” said Lula in a ceremony this Friday (14/04) in the Chinese capital.

This yearning, which the coordinator of the Study Group on Asia at the University of São Paulo (USP), Alexandre Uehara, refers to as a demand for “democratization of international relations”, is neither new nor exclusive to Brazil.

For him and other specialists in the area of ​​international relations and foreign trade consulted by DW, if during the 1st and 2nd Lula governments the PT’s multilateralist pretension seemed a feasible horizon, today, in the current scenario, it is more distant.

“Right now, it’s even more wishful thinking,” says Leonardo Paz, a researcher at the International Prospecting and Intelligence Center at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation in Rio de Janeiro (FGV-Rio).

The situation at that time was different, recalls Paz, with China growing at a double-digit rate per year, Brazil celebrated internationally and Russia appeased. It was the time when the Brics, a group of countries made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and which accounts for a quarter of the world’s GDP, emerged as a counterweight to other geopolitical actors. Until the crises came, aggravated by a pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine.

“The outlook for the next five years is one of low global growth. It will be more difficult to stand out in this context”, ponders Paz. “Brazil itself has a lot to do internally to be able to project itself externally. We are very fragile politically and economically.”

Signing of various agreements

During the trip, Lula and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed 15 commercial and partnership agreements linked to sectors such as aerospace, research and innovation and the digital economy. One of them is focused on the development of the CBERS-6, a satellite that allows the monitoring of biomes such as the Amazon Forest, even under clouds.

Another, announced with prominence by the PT government, focuses on the fight against hunger. For Pedro Brites, professor at the School of International Relations at Fundação Getúlio Vargas in São Paulo (FGV-SP), the gesture gives extra weight to bilateral relations by including new actors and demands from civil society in addition to those traditionally represented in trips of this type, such as the agribusiness.

“It is an attempt to show that you can have some kind of technological cooperation in the area of ​​agriculture that is not simply extractive”, evaluates Brites. How this cooperation will play out in practice, however, remains unclear. “It is up to Brazil to set the tone, to say that it needs to include other sectors to increase the capacity of Brazilians to put food on the table. China is comfortable only importing soy”, he says.

Transactions in local currencies instead of dollars

Another agreement, signed before the trip, allows commercial transactions between Brazil and China to be carried out in reais and yuan, instead of dollars. “The great advantage of trading in local currency is cost reduction. But it will be at the discretion of exporters and importers”, explains Tulio Cariello, director of research at the Brazil-China Business Council (CEBC).

On Thursday, Lula defended that countries could export in their own currencies. “We need to have a currency that transforms countries into a slightly more peaceful situation. Because today a country needs to chase the dollar in order to export.”

Both Cariello and Paz, from FGV-Rio, support the measure and say that it will not displace the dollar.

Another 20 agreements were signed by the private sector, mainly in the areas of sustainability, technology and infrastructure.

Partnership can be cue to resume industrial policy

Uehara, from USP, stresses the need for Brazil to resume an industrialization policy. The sector, which according to him accounted for 30% of the national GDP in the 1980s, represents today around 10%.

“It is the industry that adds value and brings companies to the country”, says Uehara. He argues that commodities, unlike industrialized products, are subject to price fluctuations in times of crisis. “Why do we export coffee beans and import coffee in capsules? We have many products that we can transform, add value and export.”

Paz, from FGV-Rio, agrees and says that it is up to Brazil to take measures to leverage the national industry. “I think it depends more on Brazil than anything else. China can be a tool used in a strategy for this, but I don’t see any serious debate in Congress today, no concrete government plan to change the productive and foreign trade profile.”

Criticism of the international financial system

In China, Lula also defended the Banco do Brics as an alternative to the IMF, whom he accused of “asphyxiating” economies. “It is not up to a bank to suffocate the economies of countries as the IMF is doing now in Argentina and as they did with Brazil for a long time”, she claimed. “No ruler can work with a knife at his throat because he is in debt. ”

For Uehara, from USP, the declaration follows a shallow logic and the Banco do Brics does not have the stature to take the place of the IMF. “I don’t have enough money to meet [a demanda] and it would not be sustainable to provide money regardless of commitments to clean up public accounts.”

Lula avoided thorny issues

Experts consider the Brazilian president’s position to avoid issues such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and human rights violations by the Chinese regime, as well as tensions with Taiwan, as correct.

For Brites, from FGV-SP, when commenting on these matters, Brazil could end up offending China and the United States, the first and second largest trading partners, respectively – although, in a way, there has already been some discomfort with the questioning of the hegemony of the dollar and Lula’s visit to Huawei, a technology company accused by the US of spying.

Aligning with the United States or China, according to these experts, would be a shot in the foot. “Brazil tried to attract investment, create easier financial channels, depend less on dollar shortages in the market and try to get Chinese money to fight deforestation”, summarizes Paz, from FGV-Rio. “These are things that are in Brazil’s interest. It’s pragmatism.”

Uehara, from USP, agrees: “Brazil has to pursue its interests, maintain good relations with both countries and obtain greater benefits, regardless of the perception that the US may have.”

Asked about the extent to which proximity to China could become a problem due to differences in values ​​– the Asian giant is an authoritarian regime, while Brazil has made the defense of democracy and human rights one of its rhetorical trenches in confronting the extreme right – Paz retorts with the example of the United States, which maintains a close relationship with Saudi Arabia and reversed the embargoes on Venezuela after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia – a pragmatic decision, according to him, to maintain the supply of oil in the American market.

“People want to impose a moral position on Brazil that no one actually adopts,” says Paz, citing China’s partnerships with the United States and European powers such as Germany and France.

For Paz, with the exception of the commercial aspect, Brazil is far from having a relationship of dependence with the Chinese. “They are the only ones who are able to buy exactly what we want.”

Brites, from FGV-SP, recalls the Brazilian vote in the United Nations resolution that condemned Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, in disagreement with the position of the Brics countries and aligned with the United States and Western powers.

But the limit of criticism, according to Brites, ends where interests begin. “Brazil is unable to intervene in the internal affairs of other states. The tendency is to avoid these issues when dealing with China.”

He says he sees the risk of a greater trade-off for Brazil if the situation in Ukraine or Taiwan gets worse. “It would make Brazil’s position more fragile when navigating between these two worlds. It is a gamble of foreign policy. There is always a risk of unbalancing the stance of neutrality. That is the big challenge.”