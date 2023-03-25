According to the minister, the president is “much better” and willing; the Chief Executive asked to reschedule a meeting at Alvorada

the minister Paulo Pimenta (Secretary of Communication) said this Friday (24.Mar.2023) that the president’s trip Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to China is maintained. According to the head of the portfolio, the chief executive is willing and in a better state of health.

“The president is much better, willing. I, honestly, think it’s a little tired, a lot of agenda”, declared to journalists.

Also according to Pimenta, Lula came up with the idea of ​​rescheduling the meeting of the political council for this Friday (24.mar). The meeting, which will discuss the government’s agenda in the week of his absence and the impasse surrounding the provisional measures in Congress, was removed from the agenda after the president was diagnosed with mild pneumonia.

However, in the early afternoon, Lula decided to summon 8 ministers and government leaders to the Alvorada Palace. The Chief Executive must organize and plan the days he will be in China. Boarding was postponed from Saturday (25th March) to Sunday (26th March) due to Lula’s health.

The president underwent tests at the Syrian-Lebanese hospital on Thursday night (23.Mar). The meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, was scheduled for March 28. The president’s team has not yet informed whether a new date will be necessary for the meeting.

On Thursday (March 23), Lula had complained of sore throat and apologized for the succinct speech during an event in which he launched actions to promote culture, such as the decree that expanded the Rouanet Law and regulated the laws Paulo Gustavo It is Aldir Blanc.

“I have a really bad throat. And I don’t want to dare to speak because I have to leave for China on Saturday morning and I need to have a good throat to talk to Xi Jinping”declared at the time.

SQUID HEALTH

Lula is 77 years old. She did physical exercises almost daily, in which she alternated walking with weight training, during the campaign. She interrupted her routine after the 2nd round of the 2022 elections, when she started to live in a hotel in the central region of Brasília. He and the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, moved into the Alvorada Palace on February 6.

Lula is 1.70 meters tall and, as he said in one of his speeches at election events, weighs 87 kg.