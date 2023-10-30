Events such as the Brics and G20 summits, in addition to the Celac meeting, boosted mentions of the country in foreign media

The president’s participation Luiz Inácio Lula da Lula (PT) at international events in the 3rd quarter boosted the volume of news about the Brazilian economy abroad. Brazil’s reputation improved 202% compared to the previous quarter and reached 1,297 points. The data are from Radar+55, hub of innovation in BCW Brazil Group. Here’s the complete (PDF – 833 KB).

During the period, Lula participated in events such as the meeting between Celac (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) and the European Union, the 15th BRICS Summit, the G20 meeting and the UN General Assembly.

The Brazilian government also organized, in Belém (PA), the Amazon Summit, which had results “below expected potential”, according to the survey. The event ended without effective resolutions to contain environmental damage.

Radar+55 analyzed 375 reports in vehicles from 7 countries: Germany (Spiegel), Argentina (Clarin It is La Nation), China (Global Times), U.S (Washington Post, Wall Street Journal It is New York Times), France (Le Monde), England (Economist) and Mexico (El Universal).

Among the countries analyzed, Argentina was the one that produced the most reports about Brazil in the 3rd quarter (294). It was responsible for 87% (1,124) of reputation points in the period.

The government’s efforts with Congress to approve tax reform contributed to more positive coverage of fiscal responsibility.

METHODOLOGY

Radar +55 uses the IDM (Media Performance Index) methodology, developed by the BCW Brasil Group, to evaluate the reputation of the Brazilian economy in the press in 8 countries. The IDM algorithm considers more than 20 variables when analyzing each spontaneous media result.

The criteria are quantitative and, mainly, qualitative. They refer to the media vehicle in which the result was published and the content of the article itself, allowing the creation of insights and data intelligence with the crossing of information and thematic or chronological sections.