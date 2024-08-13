Diplomat Celso Amorim, Lula’s main advisor on international politics, has suggested to the Brazilian president that new elections be held in Venezuela as a way to settle the crisis that has been triggered by suspicions of fraud in the elections held two weeks ago. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva himself mentioned this on Friday at a ministerial meeting, according to the Brazilian president. Economic Value This idea hovers over the crisis. Amorim told the Brazilian newspaper on Tuesday that it is an informal suggestion about what is still an “embryonic idea” and that he has not even shared it with Colombia and Mexico. Presidents Lula, Gustavo Petro and Andrés Manuel López Obrador have planned a three-way conversation, the details of which are being finalized, to align messages and then transmit them to the Chavista leader.

These three countries, governed by the left, lead the diplomatic initiative to seek a peaceful and negotiated solution to the impasse in the face of Chavismo’s refusal to prove its claimed victory. It has the support of the US, the EU and several Latin American neighbours, who have also repeatedly demanded that Nicolás Maduro present the official records of the results.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry continues to work with President Lula’s original instruction: “Records, records, records,” according to a spokesperson.

Amorim, who was foreign minister in Lula’s first governments, maintains that these new elections would be a kind of “second round” to confirm who won. To determine whether Maduro won, as the authorities allied to Chavismo claim without presenting evidence, or if it was Edmundo Gonzáles Urrutia, as the opposition claims with copies of 80% of the minutes.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado warned in an interview with EL PAÍS published on Sunday that she would not accept a new electoral call in any way. For Machado, this is her first red line in any negotiation with Chavismo: “The result of July 28 is not negotiable, popular sovereignty is not negotiable. Please, who in the world can imagine holding another election? There was already one here, under the regime’s terms, with an absolutely unequal campaign. We went under their terms, with their machines, with their records… The records we have are official documents from the CNE. Under their rules, we won, the world knows that we swept the board.” The politician was vetoed by the electoral authorities from running in the June 28 elections and the opposition in general has faced multiple obstacles during the campaign.

The Brazilian president’s advisor has offered some details of his proposal. In his opinion, the new electoral call should be preceded by the lifting of the sanctions that the European Union maintains against Venezuelan authorities. And the process should also include the presence of EU observers. Amorim has repeatedly regretted in recent weeks the absence of European observers in the recent elections. They were initially invited for July 28, but the invitation was revoked when the EU only lifted part of the sanctions.

In any case, the team of international observers that the Carter Center sent to Caracas, American and the most robust and independent on the ground, gave a verdict that leaves no room for ambiguity: “The 2024 presidential election in Venezuela did not conform to international parameters and standards of electoral integrity and cannot be considered democratic,” according to the public note of its final evaluation. The head of the mission, Jennie Lincoln, declared days later in an interview that even the Chavista government knows that “Edmundo won the election by two to one.”

Maduro has so far turned a deaf ear to the clamor demanding that he present the electoral records of each of the 30,000 polling stations. In the meantime, he is buying time. Presidents Lula, Petro and López Obrador have twice asked him for this documentation. Until now the demand has been in writing, the plan is that the next time it will be verbal, in a telephone conversation between the three together or separately.

Although impatience with the Venezuelan is beginning to spread, the trio of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico are not setting deadlines for the moment and are reminding that Maduro would only begin a third term (of six years) in January 2025. But some countries, with the US at the head, have already recognized the opposition candidate González as the winner of the elections and the opposition is in a hurry. Machado and González have called for a worldwide mobilization next Saturday to demand his victory, it will be within Venezuela and also wherever there is a compatriot from the diaspora.

