Senator-elect Flávio Dino (PSB-MA) said this Tuesday, 29, that the technical group for Justice and Public Security suggested the “institutional reorganization” of the Federal Police, with the creation of new directorates to combat environmental and cyber crimes. Dino also stated that the WG concluded that it was necessary to carry out a “redesign” of the Federal Highway Police (PRF) “so that it returns to its primary vocation of guaranteeing road safety”.

According to Dino, the group also discussed the reinforcement of policies for vulnerable groups, such as the creation of a secretariat for access to justice. Among its attributions would be the formation of an anti-racist culture in the Judiciary and measures of a reorganizational nature.