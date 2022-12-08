The government of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) must maintain the Production Sharing regime for pre-salt exploration, said the coordinator of the technical group for Mines and Energy, Mauricio Tolmasquimthis Thursday (8.Dec.2022).

Tolmasquim was questioned about the proposal announced on this 5th by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, to extinguish the Production Sharing regime for the exploration of pre-salt areas.

While Lula’s team was giving an interview to announce the diagnoses for the Mines and Energy portfolio, Sachsida released the results of the Mines and Energy Market Initiative. One of the measures is the change from sharing to concession. According to the minister, the proposal will be presented to the transitional government.

The deputy secretary of the ministry, Emmanuel Sousa, said at the event that the understanding is that there is “a greater risk with less potential for exploitation. So we need to go back to the grant model🇧🇷

To journalists this Thursday (Dec. 8), Tolmasquim said that, in the case of the pre-salt layer, the sharing regime would be the best way to appropriate the income from oil production. 🇧🇷In our view, there is no reason to change the current sharing model in the pre-salt area. The other areas will continue in the concession model”, said Tolmasquim.

In this regime, the Union participates in the consortium that explores the fields, being represented by the state-owned PPSA (Pre-Sal Petróleo SA). In this way, the State receives part of the production of the areas, which is sold by PPSA.