The final report presented this Thursday, 22, by the transition team of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva indicated that state-controlled companies that may have their privatization processes canceled in 2023.

The recommendation is to stop plans to privatize Petrobras, Correios, Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), Nuclebrás Equipamentos Pesados ​​(Nuclep), Empresa Brasileira de Administração de Petroleo e Gás Natural (PPSA) and Companhia Nacional de Abastecimento (Conab).

“The proposal is to review the list of companies that are in the preparatory stages and have not yet completed privatization processes. It is suggested that the President of the Republic issue an order guiding the responsible Ministries”, states the document.

Each of these state-owned companies is at a different stage of the privatization process – some have not even started – and the order now is to paralyze everything. Lula has already stressed, in more than one speech, that his government will put an end to privatization plans and that foreign companies are welcome, as long as they come to invest in the country, and not buy national state-owned companies.

“There will be an end to privatizations in this country. They have already privatized almost everything, but it will end and we will prove that some public companies will be able to show their profitability”, said the president-elect in a speech on December 13th.

Port of Santos

There is at least one more state-owned company that will have the process interrupted, the Santos Port Authority (SPA), formerly Codesp, which controls the port of Santos. Yesterday, the future Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França, declared that the concession process for the Port of Santos, which was in progress, will also be cancelled.

like the Estadão revealed, the future governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, who ran the project when he was Minister of Infrastructure in the Bolsonaro government, will seek out Lula and France for a direct conversation on the subject, in the expectation of convincing the PT government that the concession it is the best option for the growth of the port complex.