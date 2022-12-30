The President-elect’s Team Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) holds the general rehearsal for the presidential inauguration on the afternoon of this Friday (30.Dec.2022) at the Esplanada dos Ministérios. The official event will start on Sunday (1.Jan.2023) at 2 pm.

The route that Lula will take will begin at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Brasília, at around 2:30 pm. The presidential Rolls-Royce, a car used since 1953 by Brazilian presidents, was taken to the rehearsal. But Lula’s parade in the car, which has an open body, is still a question. There is concern about security issues and the use of an armored vehicle is still being evaluated.

In the rehearsal this Friday (Dec. 30), Lula’s special advisor, Valmir Morais, took the president-elect’s place in the back seat of the car. Neudicléia Oliveira, advisor to the future first lady, Rosângela da Silva, represented her alongside Morais.

The car traveled the route to the National Congress. There, Lula will disembark on Sunday (January 1st) around 3 pm. The elected vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) and his wife, Lu Alckmin, will also arrive at the venue at the same time.

They will be welcomed on the Congressional ramp by the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). In case of rain, the meeting will take place inside the Congress building.

Then, the formal session of the presidential inauguration will begin. There will be, in order: opening, playing of the National Anthem, constitutional commitment, reading and signing of the term of office of the elected president and vice-president of the Republic, speech by the president, speech by the president of the National Congress and closing of the formal session. It will be Lula’s 1st speech in his 3rd term.

Still in Congress, Lula will attend the external ceremony of military honors. Afterwards, she will head to the Planalto Palace at around 4:20 pm. At the headquarters of the Federal Executive, Lula will go up the building’s ramp and make another address to the nation from the Parliament. It is not yet known who will hand over the presidential sash to the PT and when this will be done.

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) traveled to the United States this Friday (30.Dec). the vice president Hamilton Mourao (Republicans) has already declared that he does not intend to pass the banner to Lula.

Afterwards, Lula will inaugurate his 37 ministers on the Planalto and receive greetings from heads of state and other international authorities. The organization of the event reported that 65 foreign delegations confirmed their presence.

Ambassador Fernando Igreja, responsible for the inauguration ceremony, informed that this will be the biggest event with high-level international authorities in Brazil since the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

The presidential inauguration itinerary ends with a reception at the Itamaraty Palace for the president’s guests.