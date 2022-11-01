Brazil takes the first steps to initiate a transition of powers after the presidential elections that gave victory to Lula, despite the fact that the defeated still does not appear in public or accept the result 40 hours after the end of the count. Meanwhile, the Bolsonaristas express their anger with roadblocks throughout the country that have not interrupted supplies so far. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s team held the first contacts with the government that is due to hand over power to him on January 1st on Monday evening. Although Bolsonaro has not yet recognized Lula’s victory, the contacts between the two parties were cordial.

The vice president, retired General Hamilton Mourão, spoke by phone with his elected successor on Sunday, Geraldo Alckmin, a former adversary turned ally and number two of Lula in the name of democracy. And in parallel, the president of the Workers’ Party (PT), Gleissi Hoffman, also spoke by phone with the minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, similar to a prime minister. Technically, the transition only begins when the winner of the elections, Lula, appoints a commission for that purpose. The winner of the elections has chosen his future vice president to lead that team, which will be about 50 people. And, according to the provisions of the law on transitions, the outgoing president could hinder the process but not prevent it.

Aerial view showing supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro, mainly truck drivers, blocking the Castelo Branco highway, on the outskirts of São Paulo. CAIO GUATELLI (AFP)

Bolsonarism is expressing its disgust with highway blockades. And on social networks, with expressions of regret, coup-mongering statements and prayers for “the captain”, in reference to Bolsonaro, and for the future of his homeland. The truckers, a union related to the far-right and powerful president in this country where road transport is vital, began to cut roads on Monday and continue this Tuesday while the police reopen roads. The cuts have affected São Paulo’s international airport, called Guarulhos, and have forced the cancellation of some 25 flights.

The situation is very changeable, but the police estimate that there have been about 450 cuts until this Tuesday morning. The governors of the three most populous states, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Minas Gerais, the three allies of Bolsonaro, have deployed the police to restore traffic.

It is the first time in Brazil that the loser of an election has taken so long to publicly admit the result. Bolsonaro seems really knocked out since on Sunday night he suffered the first defeat in more than three decades of political career; he was a deputy before reaching the head of state. The result of these presidential elections was as close as ever in the world’s fourth largest democracy. Lula obtained 50.9% and Bolsonaro 49.1% of the votes and Brazil was divided into two halves. In any case, Bolsonaro’s family and political environment gradually assumed defeat before the electorate with messages on social networks starting Monday afternoon.

Lula, a former trade unionist and founder of the PT, on the other hand, knows well what it is to lose. He failed three times before attaining the Presidency for the first time in 2003. This will be his third term after a gap of 12 years since he stepped down.

Bolsonaro’s allies are sending mixed messages to his faithful. It’s not the first time either. While some call for disobeying the decisions issued by the Supreme Court, the re-elected governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Tema, who asked for the vote for Bolsonaro, has ordered the reopening of the roads and declared in an Instagram video: “The elections are over and the law it is there to fulfill it”. If outages proliferate or are prolonged, it could seriously affect the distribution of supplies.

The most relevant unofficial spokesman for the president during this prolonged silence was the eldest son and coordinator of the campaign, Flávio Bolsonaro, who sent a message on Twitter: after thanking him, he stressed that his father had never obtained such a number of votes (58 million, 400,000 more than four years ago) and asked the followers: “Let’s continue with our heads held high, let’s not give up on Brazil! God in charge!”

That the victory is by the minimum and the constant references to an alleged fraud at the polls made by the extreme right-wing throughout the campaign, although without showing evidence, made it fear that he would adopt an attitude similar to that of Donald Trump in the United States who, in addition challenge the results by legal means, he urged his own to answer them with protests, which culminated in the violent assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

