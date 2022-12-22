Supporters of the President-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), celebrated on social media the approval of the ceiling-breaking PEC in Congress this Wednesday (21.Dec.2022).

The Senate approved the proposal in 2 rounds without changing the House’s version, which reduced the validity of the text from 2 years to 1 year and reconfigured the distribution of taxable individual amendments in the Budget.

The constitutional amendment authorizes the next government to breach the spending ceiling by around R$170 billion to fulfill campaign promises. With the approval of the 2 Houses of Congress, it goes to promulgation.

the senator Randolph Rodrigues (AP-Network) said what is “a day of victory”🇧🇷 He wrote that the proposal “will help in the reconstruction of Brazil”🇧🇷

the also senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) stated that the approval of the PEC is “one more victory”🇧🇷

the deputy Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP) said that the approval of the PEC by Congress is “a victory not only for the Lula government, but also for the people who need it”🇧🇷

Reginaldo Lopesleader of the PT in the Chamber, called in “historic day”🇧🇷