Supporters of the President-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), celebrated on social media the approval of the ceiling-breaking PEC in Congress this Wednesday (21.Dec.2022).
The Senate approved the proposal in 2 rounds without changing the House’s version, which reduced the validity of the text from 2 years to 1 year and reconfigured the distribution of taxable individual amendments in the Budget.
The constitutional amendment authorizes the next government to breach the spending ceiling by around R$170 billion to fulfill campaign promises. With the approval of the 2 Houses of Congress, it goes to promulgation.
the senator Randolph Rodrigues (AP-Network) said what is “a day of victory”🇧🇷 He wrote that the proposal “will help in the reconstruction of Brazil”🇧🇷
the also senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) stated that the approval of the PEC is “one more victory”🇧🇷
the deputy Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP) said that the approval of the PEC by Congress is “a victory not only for the Lula government, but also for the people who need it”🇧🇷
Reginaldo Lopesleader of the PT in the Chamber, called in “historic day”🇧🇷
#Lulas #supporters #celebrate #approval #ceilingbreaking #PEC
Leave a Reply