The European Union (EU) responded on Monday to criticism by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva about Community support for Ukraine, which that country is “the victim” before the “illegitimate aggression” of Russia and that you are supporting him in his legitimate right to defend himself.

Lula, who this week has been visiting China and the United Arab Emirates, affirmed from Beijing that The United States must stop “fomenting” the war in Ukraine and “start talking about peace.”

This Sunday, from Abu Dhabi, Lula insisted on those criticisms by pointing out the US, as well as the European Union, for being “contributing” to the continuation of the war.

“It is not true that the EU and the United States are helping to prolong the conflict (Russia vs. Ukraine). The truth is that Ukraine is the victim of an illegal aggression in violation of the Charter of the United Nations”, said the community foreign spokesman Peter Stano during the daily press conference of the European Commission.

“The EU, the US and other international partners they are helping Ukraine to defend itself or else it will face destruction”, he added. The spokesman responded like this when asked about the latest statements by the Brazilian president.

The European Union responds

“Russia is solely responsible for an unlawful and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine. There is no question of who is the aggressor and who is the victim,” said Stano, who He asked to stick to the “facts.”

The spokesman assured that Russia is destroying civilian infrastructure, kidnapping Ukrainian children and stealing Ukrainian property, while the EU and US “are helping Ukraine to exercise its legitimate right of self-defense.”

Satno further recalled that Brazil also recognizes that Russia violates the United Nations charter and that he voted in this sense in the UN General Assembly “to condemn the Russian aggression and ask that it stop and that Russia withdraw its soldiers from all Ukrainian territory within its internationally recognized borders.”

A notion also included in the declaration of the leaders of the G20 (most industrialized and emerging countries) last November in Bali (Indonesia).

Countries like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland and other members of the European Union have contributed weapons, money and ammunition to the Ukrainian army.

Lula continues the accusations against the US and the EU

This Sunday, Lula da Silva continued his criticism and he pointed out to the United States, and to the European Union, of being “contributing” to the continuation of the war.

In the opinion of Lula da Silva, the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodimir Zelensky, respectively, “they do not take the initiative” to achieve peacewhile “Europe and the United States end up contributing to the continuation of this war” by sending weapons.

From this point of view, the Brazilian politician has defended the creation of a kind of “G20 for peace”, with the participation of Latin American countries, to mediate between the parties and put an end to the conflict.

Stano recalled that “there have been different peace initiatives before Putin ordered this bloodbath of the Ukrainian people.”

“We offered on different occasions for Russia to address its concerns in a civil manner at a negotiating table; the answer was the unfortunate attack in February of last year”, he explained.

Since then, he affirmed that “there have been several peace initiatives”, which have been claimed by different actors, but regretted that “every peace offer” has been “answered with another Putin escalation” and recalled that the Russian president tried to “use winter as a weapon” or “intimidation and nuclear threat”.

“The EU supports peace as soon as possible, but let’s not forget that Ukraine is the victim, so Ukraine has to define under what conditions possible peace talks could be started”, concluded the European spokesman.

