After a meeting with Nicolás Maduro, the PT said it was absurd that defenders of democracy did not recognize his election

Juan Guaidó, leader of the opposition to the Venezuelan regime of Nicolás Maduro, said on Tuesday (May 30, 2023) that the president’s speeches Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) about its performance in the country are a “affront to democracy”.

In an interview with CNN, Guaidó negatively evaluated the invitation for Maduro to participate in the summit with South American presidents in Brasilia. According to the Venezuelan, there are “promotion and encouragement of impunity”.

For Guaidó, “the opposition to the dictatorship of Maduro” needs to be reaffirmed with the strength of the presidents, including the non-receptiveness of the Venezuelan president in the other countries of South America.

Maduro arrived in Brasilia on Sunday night (May 29). The next day, he had bilateral meetings with Lula. In an interview with journalists after one of these meetings, the head of the Brazilian Executive said that “I thought the most absurd thing in the world who recognized Guaidó as president of Venezuela. According to Lula, it is absurd, for those who defend democracy, not to recognize that Maduro would have been “elected by the people”.

Guaidó declared himself president of Venezuela in 2019. His leadership was recognized by the international community, including the US, the EU (European Union) and Brazil during the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

On the situation in which Venezuela finds itself, the opponent of the Maduro government highlighted that there are political prisoners, censorship practiced by the government and “million homes” no electricity.

He asked the international court, the UN (United Nations) and the EU to oversee the upcoming presidential elections in Venezuela.

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, 60, commands an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. He keeps, for example, people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”. There are also restrictions described in OAS reports (on the “illegitimate appointment” the National Electoral Council for an illegitimate National Assembly) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (of October 2022in November 2022 it’s from March 2023).