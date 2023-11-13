Petista talked about rebuilding Brazil and traveling around the country in 2024; She was a smoker for 50 years and had laryngeal cancer

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Monday (13.nov.2023) that this 1st year in office was dedicated to rebuilding what was “destroyed” by whom “doesn’t like democracy”. He also said that, in 2024, “it won’t be easy” and will travel throughout Brazil. The PT member’s speech was interrupted by a cough, which persisted throughout the speech.

“It’s all reconstruction work. This year was for that. At the end of the year, I’m going to hold a ministerial meeting, see what was done, what the difficulties were, because next year won’t be easy. Let’s dedicate ourselves to traveling this country. We want to rebuild in a solid way so that, if someone who doesn’t like democracy comes in, they can’t destroy what was destroyed.”said Lula.

The president made the statement at a ceremony at Palácio do Planalto sanctioning bill 5,384 of 2020, which updates the Quota Law.

Watch the moment:

Lula’s health

The president has a strong hoarse voice as a result of having been a smoker for 50 years. In 2010, he was hospitalized with a hypertension crisis, which caused him to stop smoking. In 2011, he had laryngeal cancer. He underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy and was considered cured in 2012.

Despite being stable today, Lula’s health has experienced some problems since taking office in Planalto in January. On February 25, the PT member underwent an MRI on his pelvis, spine and lower back at the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in Brasília. On March 25, he canceled his trip to China to recover from bacterial and viral bronchopneumonia caused by the influenza A virus.

At the end of September, the president needed hip surgery due to osteoarthritis in his right leg. The disease is wear and tear on the joint, which in Lula’s case affects the one between the hip and the femur. Lula took advantage of the procedure and had plastic surgery on the same day. He removed the excess skin on his eyelids, which, according to his doctor Roberto Kalil, sometimes hindered the PT member’s vision.

Quota Law

Lula signed bill 5,384 of 2020, which updates the Quota Law. The Senate approved the proposal sanctioned this Monday in August.

The text reviews and makes definitive the quota policy for access to universities and federal institutions for black, mixed-race, indigenous, quilombola and people with disabilities students, as well as students who completed high school in public schools.

Authored by the deputy Maria do Rosario (PT-RS), the text amends law 12,711 of 2021, known as the Quota Law, sanctioned on August 29, 2012 under the government of the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT).

At the time, the legislation was valid for 10 years. The project approved by the senators establishes that an evaluation of the quota program will be carried out every 10 years. Another change in the proposal is the inclusion of quilombolas in the vacancy reservation forecast.

Read the changes to the Quota Law approved in Congress: