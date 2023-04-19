Despite the statement, Biden’s spokesman said he was confident in the strength of US-Brazil relations even with disagreements

The spokeswoman for the President of the United States, Joe Biden, Karine Jean-Pierre, said this Tuesday (April 18, 2023) that the White House received the president’s statements with surprise Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) about the war in Ukraine and that your speeches did not have a neutral tone.

“We were surprised. The tone was not one of neutrality. To suggest that the US and Europe are not interested in peace or that we bear responsibility for war is clearly wrong. Of course we want an end to this war.”he said.

When questioned whether the US president is aware of Lula’s statements and whether they could have any diplomatic consequences for Brazil, Jean-Pierre limited himself to saying: “Brazil is a sovereign country and can make its own decisions, I will close here. We trust in the strength of US-Brazil relations, even if we disagree with some of the things Lula said”.

Jean-Pierre also said that the US has no objection to any country seeking to end the war in Ukraine and reiterated its support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Unfortunately, Russia has shown no interest in ending the unprovoked invasion. We will continue to work with our allies, as has been done repeatedly by the President over the past year, to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.”said Karine Jean-Pierre.

On Sunday (April 16), Lula had taken a completely opposite position to that adopted by the United States and European countries that are members of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) regarding the reasons for the war.

In an interview during a stopover in the United Arab Emirates, on his return trip from China, the PT said: “The war decision was taken by 2 countries”. After this episode, he has suffered strong demands from the US and members of the European Union to recant.

At lunch with the president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, on the afternoon of this Tuesday (April 18, 2023), Lula changed his speech and said he condemned the violation of Ukraine’s territory.

This report was written by journalism intern Gabriela Boechat under the supervision of Amanda Garcia.