the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) manifested through his Telegram channel on criticism made by the Chief Executive, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), against him. On a visit to Boa Vista (RR), the PT declared that “if instead of doing so much motociata, he [Bolsonaro] I was ashamed of myself and came here once, who knows, maybe the people wouldn’t be so abandoned”in reference to the situation of the indigenous population of the Yanomami ethnic group.

“Against yet another farce from the left, the truth! From 2020 to 2022, 20 health actions were carried out that brought specialized care into indigenous territories”wrote Bolsonaro.

After the above excerpt, the former president presented a publication by the Ministry of Health, dated December 20, with the title: “Assistance to the indigenous population was one of the priorities during the covid-19 pandemic; know the actions“.



In the publication, the Bolsonaro administration stated that “Indigenous health care [eram] one of the priorities of the federal government”. He also said that, in the period “From 2019 to November 2022, the Ministry of Health provided more than 53 million primary care services to traditional peoples”.

Other information cited in the text was the National Contingency Plan for Human Infection by the new Coronavirus (full – 733 KB). The Ministry of Health declared that the project “it is the legacy of planning that served 34 special indigenous health districts” and stated that through the initiative “it was possible to increase 1,700 vacancies in the professional staff in indigenous health and the hiring of 241 professionals”.

According to information from the Ministry of Health, the 20 actions were in “partnership” with the Defense and assistance took place in the districts of Alto Rio Negro, Vale do Javari, East of Roraima, Yanomami, Amapá and North of Pará, Xavante, Araguaia, Mato Grosso do Sul, Maranhão, Alto Rio Juruá, Kayapo do Pará, Guama Tocantins and Upper Rio Solimões.

Read Bolsonaro’s statement in full:

“AGAINST ANOTHER FARCE OF THE LEFT THE TRUTH!

“From 2020 to 2022, 20 health actions were carried out that brought specialized care into indigenous territories.

“Indigenous health care is one of the priorities of the Federal Government. From 2019 to November 2022, the Ministry of Health provided more than 53 million Primary Care services to traditional peoples, according to data from the SUS Indigenous Health Care Subsystem, SasiSUS.

“A milestone is the fight against the pandemic among traditional peoples. The National Contingency Plan for Human Infection by the new Coronavirus in Indigenous Peoples is the legacy of planning that served the 34 Special Indigenous Health Districts (Dsei) and encompassed several initiatives starting in 2020. Thus, it was possible to expand 1,700 vacancies in the staff of indigenous health professionals and the hiring of 241 professionals.

“Another initial measure was the adoption of the sanitary protocol for entering indigenous territories. Both in the year of decree of the pandemic and in the following, technical reports were produced to guide health services on diagnosis, testing, prevention, control and isolation. In the same period, Strategic Health Surveillance Information Centers (Cievs) were implemented in the 34 DSEI.

“From 2020 to 2022, 20 health actions were carried out that brought specialized care into indigenous territories, especially in remote places with limited access. More than 449,000 indigenous people benefited, with 60,000 people assisted. The Federal Government forwarded 971.2 thousand units of medication and 586.2 thousand units of personal protective equipment (PPE), totaling 1.5 million items sent to these operations.

“These operations, in addition to combating Covid-19, made it possible to offer specialized consultations to the population served, in view of the limitations that medium and high complexity, in charge of states and municipalities, were facing. Thus, in addition to general practitioners, the missions had infectologists, pediatricians and gynecologists. Faced with the high rate of zoonoses, the Ministry of Health also sent veterinarians to the missions.

“The 20 operations also had a partnership with the Ministry of Defense, in addition to other governmental and non-governmental organizations. Locations in the following districts were served: Alto Rio Negro, Vale do Javari, East of Roraima, Yanomami, Amapá and North of Pará, Xavante, Araguaia, Mato Grosso do Sul, Maranhão, Alto Rio Juruá, Kayapo do Pará, Guama Tocantins and Alto Solimões River.

“Alongside the missions launched to assist indigenous people in areas of difficult access, from 2020 to 2022, the health team of the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (Sesai), composed of doctors, nurses and nursing technicians, supported primary care and coping with Covid-19.

“The work of this mobile team benefited the following districts: Maranhão, East of Roraima, Potiguara, Amapá and North of Pará, Litoral Sul, Mato Grosso do Sul, Araguaia, Xavante, Xingu, Kaiapó of Mato Grosso, Yanomami, Interior Sul and Alto Jurua River.

“The Ministry of Health also signed a partnership for the training of focal points and fellows of the Cievs Dsei in the specialization of the Training Program in Epidemiology Applied to the Services of the Unified Health System of the Health Surveillance Secretariat (EPISUS – Intermediate).

“During the entire period of the pandemic, epidemiological bulletins were released, which detailed the situation on a weekly basis based on morbidity and mortality indicators. Another measure adopted was the implementation of the Indigenous Health Event Monitoring Committee (CME)”.