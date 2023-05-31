According to Wilson Gomes, from UFBA, someone should have warned before the speech about Venezuela that it was not a good idea

Communication professor at UFBA (Federal University of Bahia) Wilson Gomes said that the speech of the President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) that criticisms of the political situation in Venezuela are “narratives” was a “stolen”.

With irony, he used social networks to question whether anyone close to the president would have told him that the repercussions could be negative. “It’s not possible that nobody told Lula ‘darling, don’t say something like that that’s stolen’”he wrote.

1) Lula teaches Maduro a lesson in political communication, teaching that it is necessary to dispute the hegemonic narrative. 2) Lula tries to convince everyone that democracy is doing well in Venezuela, it’s all a matter of having lost control of the narrative. + pic.twitter.com/ZbYpTE16SK — Wilson Gomes (@willgomes) May 30, 2023

In an ironic tone, he said that the meeting, held at the Planalto Palace, was “A Communication Class”.

“Lula teaches Maduro a lesson in political communication, teaching that it is necessary to dispute the hegemonic narrative. Lula tries to convince everyone that democracy is doing well in Venezuela, it’s all a matter of having lost control of the narrative“, he stated.

Meeting

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said on Monday (May 29) that Brazil wants to resume its energy relationship with Venezuela. This means buying energy from the neighboring country mainly to supply Roraima, which is located on the border and is not connected to the national energy system.

The speech was given in response to journalists after a bilateral meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro at the Planalto Palace.

“We want to recover our energy relationship with Venezuela. That Guri line has to be put into operation because there is no justification for Roraima being the only state outside the Brazilian energy matrix, operating on the basis of thermoelectric power, which is much more expensive and polluting. Our Minister of Energy is going to talk to the Minister of Energy of Venezuela and I hope that as soon as possible they will call us […] [para participar] of the reinauguration of the Guri line for the good of the Brazilian people”, declared the PT.

Watch (1min8s):

Also on the subject, Maduro stated that he is ready to return to negotiating energy with Brazil: “Venezuela is prepared to rebuild electrical cooperation with the State of Roraima, with Boa Vista. We have an offer of 120 megawatts ready.”

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, 60, commands an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. He keeps, for example, people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”. There are also restrictions described in OAS reports (on the “illegitimate appointment” the National Electoral Council for an illegitimate National Assembly) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (of October 2022in November 2022 it’s from March 2023).

Watch the joint statement by Lula and Maduro (49min34s):

