Parintins Futebol Clube, directed by Luis Claudio da Silva, had approval from the Ministry of Sports to raise funds for a social project

The Ministry of Sports authorized the raising of R$ 1.5 million to facilitate a social sports project by the Amazonian team Parintins Futebol Clube, directed by Luis Claudio da Silvayoungest son of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The ordinance (complete – PDF – 228 kB) was published on GIVE (Official Diary of the Union) on Friday (Feb 17). Fundraising will be done through Sports Incentive Law (11,438/2006), which allows companies to make donations to projects approved by the government with a deduction from Income Tax.

The selected project is called Chute Certo. According to the website Amazon Post, the initiative was created in 2023 by the club at the request of parents and guardians of young people in the municipality of Rio Preto da Eva. The goal is to provide up to 200 children and teenagers with football classes, physiotherapeutic care and social assistance.

Parintins Futebol Clube is new, from 2021. It was created by South Korean businessman Sung Un Song, founder of Digitron Group. The team is in the 1st division of the Amazonense Championship.