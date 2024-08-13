Former Argentine president denies domestic assault allegations made by Fabiola Yañez; case is under judicial review

The senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) stated in your profile on Xthis Tuesday (13.Aug.2024), which is “shameful” the president’s silence Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) about former Argentine President Alberto Fernández. The Argentine is facing domestic assault charges brought by former First Lady Fabiola Yañez. The case is under judicial review.

Neither the PT member nor First Lady Janja Lula da Silva have commented on the case. For Ciro Nogueira, if a woman accused, with evidence, the president of Argentina, Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza, right-wing), of violence against women, the reaction of the Lula government would be “relentless”.

On Monday (12 August), Fabiola formalized the occurrence against the politician for domestic aggression that allegedly began in 2016.

Fernandez denied the attacks and said that despite frequent arguments with Yañez throughout the marriage, there was never any physical violence. He mentioned the loss of WhatsApp messages from 2022 and 2023, reiterating his innocence and awaiting the court’s decision.

The former Argentine president was asked about the messages that Fabiola allegedly sent him with bruise pictures and saying, among other things, that she was being attacked “3 days in a row”. The images and WhatsApp conversations are part of the case against Fernández. They were published by the Argentine website Infobae. Fernández, who led the country from 2019 to 2023, has refuted the allegations, denying having assaulted Yañez or any other woman.

