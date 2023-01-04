The President’s Security Team Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), made up of federal police, have been sweeping the main offices of the Planalto Palace, including that of the President of the Republic.

The purpose of the measure is to verify the possible existence of wiretapping and wiretapping that may have been improperly installed, and to guarantee the total safety of work environments. The information was passed on by the advisory of the president.

Adjustments are also being promoted, such as changing furniture, electronic equipment and painting. Lula is still not dispatching from Planalto.

On Monday (2.Jan.2023), the 1st working day of his new mandate, he spent the day in bilateral meetings with foreign leaders who came to take office, but from the Itamaraty Palace, headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Already on the 3rd fair (3.jan), he went to the wake of the “King Pele”, in Santos (SP), in the morning, and spent the afternoon checking in from the hotel where he has been staying since before taking office. There is no date for him and the first lady, Rosângela da Silva, to move to the Alvorada Palace, the official residence, which also undergoes the same type of sweeping and other adaptations.

With information from Brazil Agency