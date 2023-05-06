Corporation agents have criticized speeches by the new GSI minister, who defends the militarization of the president’s security

O Power360 found that, behind the scenes at the Planalto Palace, the president’s personal security Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has been the subject of dispute between the military and the PF (Federal Police), currently responsible for the operation, which has more than 300 police officers.

The new minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office), general Amaro, defended in a interview to the newspaper The globe, published on Friday (5.May.2023), that the security of the president will once again be carried out by the military. The statement was not well received by PF agents, who called it “unacceptable setback”.

With that, an imbroglio begins to gain strength. Corporation agents have defended that the protection of the president is a restricted attribution of police officers. Members of the GSI say that Lula’s security should be commanded by the cabinet for “unity of command”.

currently the protection “immediate” (personal) of the president is made by the PF. already the security “approximate” It is “away” is carried out by the GSI.

If Lula accepts the “militarization” proposed by General Amaro, the operation coordinated by the PF must be dismantled and accentuate the misunderstanding.