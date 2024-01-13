Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/13/2024 – 15:47

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, carried out routine exams this Saturday, 13th, at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo. According to the medical bulletin released to the press, the results showed no changes in the health status of the Chief Executive.

He was accompanied by doctors Roberto Kalil Filho and Ana Helena Germoglio.

There was the expectation that Lula would participate this Saturday in the lunch between Marta Suplicy and federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP) to decide on the former mayor's candidacy as vice-mayor on the psolist ticket for the municipal elections in São Paulo this year. The president's press office, however, confirmed earlier that Lula would not be present.

Marta will return to PT precisely to participate in the election on the PSOL ticket. The Workers' Party, however, is going through a moment in which it is trying to reduce the resistance of activists and some leaders who are against Marta's return to the party.

The former mayor's return to become vice-president on Boulos' ticket was arranged by Lula, and led her to leave the position she held under the current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), who will run for re-election.