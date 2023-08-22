Leader of the Government in the Senate says that the PT government does not work with “advance payment”, in reference to the Bolsonaro administration

The leader of the Government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), criticized this Tuesday (22.Aug.2023) the conditioning of votes in Congress. When asked by journalists if the fact that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) still not having made the ministerial reform official affects the vote of MPs (Provisional Measures) in the Chamber, Wagner said that the expectation of “upfront payment” is from the relationship with the previous government and should not remain in the current one.

“It is necessary to know that Brazil is under new management. And that the new direction works with another concept. It works with the concept of recognition, gratitude, reciprocity. It’s not ‘I only do it if’”said Wagner.

Lula made, last week, the final adjustments of the ministerial reform that he intends to promote to accommodate the Centrão, as shown by the Power360.

Official announcements, however, should wait after the PT’s trip to Africa – where he participates in the Brics summit from Tuesday to Thursday (22-24.Aug.2023) and also makes official visits to Angola and São Tomé and Prince. He should return to Brazil on Sunday or Monday (Aug 27-28).

Jaques defended the minimum wage MP with the inclusion of income tax exemption and offshore taxation.

The government’s expectation is that the deputies will start voting on the provisional measures this Tuesday (22.Aug). The Senate wants to vote on the texts by Thursday (24.Aug). The readjustment MP for federal civil servants expires on August 25th.

The short deadline for analysis by senators was also criticized by the leader of the Government. According to him, there is amalaise” between senators and deputies and it is necessary that the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), dialogue about a regiment of coexistence.

“what’s bad [na relação Câmara e Senado] is the procedure code. An article like the minimum wage arrives here with a deadline to vote until Thursday (24.Aug), and today is Tuesday. It’s unreasonable that”, said Wagner.

The most complicated text to be approved is the MP on the minimum wage, which incorporated the Income Tax exemption measure. MP’s report Merlong Solano (PT-PI) included in 1 single opinion:

the readjustment of the minimum;

the permanent policy of valuing the minimum;

the expansion of the IRPF (Individual Income Tax) exemption range; It is

the taxation of applications made abroad.

Here’s the entire document (1 MB).