The intense movement of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva behind the scenes of politics to expand alliances against Jair Bolsonaro in 2022 has already managed to smooth some edges, but the PT, despite being recognized as an excellent political articulator, is far from being viable as the candidate who manages to aggregate a broader spectrum of the Brazilian political center.

Television presenter Luciano Huck’s withdrawal from running for president in 2022 exposed the difficulties of center-right parties to find a natural name, with high popularity and real chances of running against Lula and current president Jair Bolsonaro. Still, the most likely is that this political field will present one or 2 candidacies that will try to be packaged as the names of the center.

The PT leaders themselves recognize that a Lula candidacy in 2022 would still be basically anchored in center-left alliances. The novelty would be the attraction of the PSB, a party that was led by Eduardo Campos, who was killed in the 2014 presidential campaign in a plane crash.

The affiliations of federal deputy Marcelo Freixo and Maranhão governor, Flavio Dino, to the PSB, this week, are already the result of Lula’s sewing. Freixo will run for the government of Rio de Janeiro with the support of the PT. Dino, one of Bolsonaro’s fiercest opponents on the left, will lead the alliances in Maranhão and is seen as both a candidate for the Senate and a card up his sleeve for the vice-presidency on a ticket with Lula.

The governor has been one of the articulators of the broad democratic front and was even sought out, in 2020, for talks with Luciano Huck, when he seemed to be the center’s innovative promise. “The movement being made now is not about sewing electoral alliances. It’s a political seam for us to confront Bolsonaro and Pocketnarism”. PT’s national president, Gleisi Hoffmann, told DW Brasil.

“And we have several sectors of society and politicians who, although they don’t think like us in terms of economic and social development, think like we do in defense of democracy and have politics as an instrument of construction for the future perspective, and not hatred , the fake news, the lie“,

Union to guarantee democratic electoral dispute in 2022

The objective of Lula and the party at this time, says Federal Deputy Gleisi Hoffmann, is to try to bring together those sectors that want to guarantee the democratic process in 2022. For the PT president, Bolsonaro’s authoritarian escalations and his strategies make it clear that there is, yes, a risk for next year’s electoral process.

“We need to have a broad and united political field to ensure the electoral and democratic process and not allow any authoritarian exit“he says.

This articulation, according to her, is also intended to wear down the Bolsonaro government, which could culminate in an impeachment process. The deputy admits that not all of these sectors in defense of democracy, which have been in dialogue, are in favor of Bolsonaro’s removal process. What unites everyone, in addition to defending democracy, says the PT, is vaccination against covid-19, the legitimate functioning of Pandemic CPI and the defense of emergency income for the country’s most vulnerable.

And can the conversations of the moment lead to electoral alliances? “Yes they can. But I don’t think it’s the most likely“, says Hoffmann, recognizing that some center parties, like the PSD and the MDB, could get closer to Lula. “The spectrum of alliances we try to build are alliances with Psol, PSB, PCdoB. Is it possible to expand and build with others? It is possible, as long as it is clear that a program agreement that we are going to defend for Brazil is clear.”

The most realistic hypothesis, admits the PT president, is that Lula’s conversations with center parties could draw this anti-Bolsonaro front at least in a second round in the 2022 presidential elections.

“There’s no way everyone can go with Lula”

“It is impossible to imagine a unity against Bolsonaro, everyone with Lula. But there can be everyone with Lula in a candidacy that unifies everyone. Would that not be possible? Does the country not demand such a position? While it is not possible, we are discussing in the democratic field, against Bolsonaro“, preached Roberto Freire, national president of Citizenship.

THE DW Brazil, Freire said that Brazil should think about a construction along the lines of Hungary and Israel. He points out that the alliance against the prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, met from the extreme right to the left, in other words, it is not an impossible dream. However, to think that Lula’s name could bring together all the forces of the center, with the withdrawal of the other candidacies, is something improbable. Freire advocates a front that includes Lula’s participation, but he is not the candidate.

“I want to say to Lula that the people who want to defeat Bolsonaro want greatness, not exclusivism. That’s it. And I want to say that, with him, I don’t know if we defeated Bolsonaro. Because it encourages polarization, and I don’t know if this will have a positive result“he added.

National President of the PSB, Carlos Siqueira told the DW Brazil to be convinced that the center-right camp – DEM, PSDB and MDB – will have its own candidate for the presidency, and that, obviously, it will not be Lula.

“This grouping must have a name in the 1st turn. Lula, from what is being perceived, as he did in 2002, must make a candidacy that reaches part of the center in the first round, but aiming to have the support of the center-right in an eventual second round against Bolsonaro“, analyzes Siqueira. He says he has no expectations that the political center will be broadly right in the 1st round. “I don’t see this possibility, although so far they haven’t found a name. [de centro] able to catalyze part of public opinion. But they will have their own candidate.”

The PSB, which in 2020 approached Ciro Gomes (PDT) and adopted an intentional distance from the PT, has now softened. The party, according to Siqueira, is in an internal reform process and will only decide on the presidential candidacy in 2022. But the president of the PSB has already been sought out by Lula. Before with a harsher speech against the PT, Siqueira now lowered his weapons.

“Yes, we have had dialogues. Lula invited me, and I organized a meeting with him 2 months ago. It has been a long time since we spoke. He was very respectful, and even acknowledged that this is not the time to decide on a candidate, that the time is for the common fight against Bolsonaro.”

The ex-president’s siren song

Lula has also started the process of seducing the PSD, a party created and chaired by the former minister and former mayor of São Paulo Gilberto Kassab. In addition to Lula’s and Bolsonaro’s candidacies, Kassab takes 2 others for granted: Ciro Gomes, for the PDT, and that of his own party. The former minister has been working on the name of the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, who is still affiliated with the DEM, but with his bags ready for the PSD.

“The party is united, it likes Rodrigo Pacheco’s idea a lot. We understand that this is not the time to discuss election. We are still at a stage where it is essential to fight the pandemic. But the profile that pleases the most, so far, is Rodrigo Pacheco’s“, said Kassab to DW Brazil.

The big question – and where Lula focuses his attention – is whether the PSD in Kassab could support the PT in an eventual 2nd round, as former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso declared. “I learned, in these 20 years of public life, that when you have a candidacy, and we will, to talk about not being in the 2nd round is suicide. We only work with the hypothesis that our candidate is in the 2nd shift.”

Supporting Bolsonaro’s re-election is not on Kassab’s radar. “If we are going to have our own candidate, how are we going to commit to his re-election? Chance zero. I discard support for Bolsonaro or Lula because we will be in the 2nd round. But we only defined it in early 2022“he says.

Kassab, who is considered one of the best behind-the-scenes analysts of Brazilian politics, sees Lula as a candidate with the official support of PT, PSB, PSOL, PCdoB and Solidarity, on the one hand, and Bolsonaro with PP, PL, Republicans, PTB and the Patriots, to which the president must join, on the other.

In the center, the path of the MDB is unknown, but the former minister thinks the party is more likely to make regional pacts with Lula, in the states, than to close a national alliance. “The MDB would hardly be in a national alliance with us. I don’t think there’s a league there“, admits Gleisi Hoffmann.

