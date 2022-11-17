The president-elect’s team sees the permanent validity of the hole in the roof as a point to be negotiated in Congress

The draft of the ceiling-breaking PEC sent this Wednesday (16.Nov.2022) by the transitional government team of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), to the leaders of Congress, removes the Auxílio Brasil from the spending limit of permanent form and makes room to raise money for investments. read the full of the text (308 KB).

Expenses outside the cap may reach R$ 198 billion. The calculation considers a total cost of BRL 175 billion to pay aid of BRL 600 and an additional BRL 150 to beneficiaries with children up to 6 years old, in addition to an authorization to allocate up to BRL 23 billion in excess revenue. for investments.

Lula’s team faces the term “forever” of the hole in the ceiling as a point that will enter the negotiation with congressional leaders. In the end, they will accept a period of 4 years, as already discussed between the president-elect and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

DELIVERY OF THE CEILING PEC

The vice-president-elect and coordinator of the transitional government, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), personally went to Congress to deliver the draft of the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) to the president of the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), to the general rapporteur of the Budget, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), and the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). Some deputies and senators attended the meetings.

“Is it over there [minuta] removes Bolsa Família from the ceiling. BRL 600 and BRL 150 per child under 6 years old. It is social care, fighting hunger, eradicating poverty and caring for children. We are withdrawing Bolsa Família and children up to 6 years of age from the ceiling. The 2nd issue is investment, environment and education”Alckmin told reporters.

Watch Alckmin’s pronouncement on the ceiling-hole PEC (10min45):

Another point addressed in the draft is removing from the spending ceiling expenditures in the area of ​​the environment to be funded with external donations, such as funding and protection of the Amazon.

Investments in education paid for with resources obtained through agreements between private entities and public universities, for example, would also be outside the ceiling. These items do not directly impact the 2023 Budget because there are no expenses linked to donations like these, so the impact of the measure would be zero in terms of making room in the ceiling.

Although the suggestion does not establish a time limit for withdrawing the Auxílio Brasil, or any other program that succeeds it, from the spending ceiling, Alckmin said that it is not a blank check. He mentioned the locks that are to limit spending, but the draft presented does not explicitly set these locks. Neither the BRL 175 billion nor the BRL 23 billion.

The vice-president-elect said that one should not put the specification of values ​​in the Constitution. According to him, these details will be decided by congressmen in the vote on the 2023 Budget.