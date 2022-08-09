





The campaign piece by ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) that will go on television when the electoral campaign officially begins will attack the “electoral character” of Auxílio Brasil approved during the Jair Bolsonaro government. A video with a preview of the propaganda was presented this Monday, 8, by the marketer Sidônio Palmeira to the political command of Lula’s campaign. The play was approved by those present at the meeting – Lula was one of them.

The defense of democracy tends to gain ground in Lula’s campaign. The assessment made at this Monday’s meeting is that the dimension of the acts favorable to the electoral system, which will take place this week in São Paulo, tends to galvanize the useful vote in the first round. Therefore, the campaign should begin to explore the theme further from now on.

The forecast is new. Until now, the orientation among campaign leaders was not to inflate the idea that there is an ongoing coup attempt in the face of Bolsonaro’s onslaughts against the polls. The PT’s assessment was that Bolsonaro politically feeds on confusion, so he gains space when Lula echoes his polemics. PT members said that it was necessary to be careful not to find oneself in the midst of the agenda imposed by the opponent and not to run away from the main demand of the PT electorate: the debate on the social and economic issue.

The scale of support for the pro-democracy manifestos that took shape in recent days, however, made the campaign rethink its strategy. Some allies suggest that the gain in support for the democracy agenda can compensate for an eventual loss of votes for Bolsonaro with the payment of Auxílio Brasil, despite the messages targeting two different audiences.

“It will have an impact, it will change (the electoral framework), we are counting this. In parallel to this, there is a pro-democracy movement that can have support in the useful vote”, said Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), one of the campaign coordinators, as he left the meeting this Monday.

The main message of the approved piece is that the R$ 600 grant is scheduled to end and will end in December. According to the propaganda, with Lula this benefit will be permanent. The idea is also to reinforce the narrative that Lula is the politician responsible for creating social programs and that Bolsonaro never worried about this until the eve of the elections. The piece should also explore the fact that Bolsonaro resisted the payment of R$ 600 in Emergency Aid when proposed by the opposition during the pandemic.

The expanded benefit begins to be paid on Tuesday, 9, and the PT campaign admits that the new round of aid tends to have a favorable impact on Bolsonaro.

The advertising piece brings testimonies from ordinary people to build the narrative of Lula’s campaign, which continues to focus mainly on the theme of hunger and economic ills. The idea is to replicate the content in materials suitable for social networks. A recent supporter of Lula, federal deputy André Janones (Avante) will help formulate the social media strategy. He participated this Monday, for the first time, in the PT campaign coordination meeting in São Paulo.

“Let’s say that the social program was created by Lula, who invented it by Lula. There was never a social program during the Bolsonaro government,” Randolfe said.

On the defense of democracy agenda, Randolfe argues, for example, that the electorate of Ciro Gomes (PDT) is mostly middle class and sensitive to the agenda. “This parallel movement can play a decisive role in the useful vote, in the final stretch”, he says.

Lula signed this Monday the manifesto organized by former students of the USP Law School, but he was not able to attend the event organized for August 11th.







