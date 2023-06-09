Rejection goes up in this period from 24% to 28%, according to a study carried out by Ipec (formerly Ibope) published this Friday

Ipec survey (formerly Ibope) released this Friday (June 9, 2023) shows that the percentage of positive evaluations of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) fell from 41% to 37% in the first 5 months of government. In that same period, rejection of the PT rose from 24% to 28%.

According to the survey, 53% of Brazilians approve of the Lula 3 administration, against 40% who disapprove. Another 7% did not know how to answer. Ipec personally interviewed 2,000 Brazilians over 16 years of age from June 1st to 5th in 127 Brazilian municipalities. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percent at a 95% confidence interval.

Ipec (Intelligence, Research and Consulting) is a research company led by members of the board of the former Ibope, a company in the same field that carried out opinion, policy and market surveys and ended its activities in 2021, after 79 years of history.

WORSE IN THE NORTHEAST AND WITH MORE POOR

The survey also indicates that, in the Northeast region, Lula’s main electoral stronghold, the government’s approval rate fell from 55% to 45% in the period.

In the 5 months of government, the scenario is of increased rejection among the poorest (those who live on up to 1 minimum wage per month). In April, Lula was approved by 53% of this social group. Now by 43%.

Among the richest (who receive more than 5 minimum wages), the percentage of approval increased from 30% to 36% at the end of the 1st semester.

