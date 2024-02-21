Minister of Regional Development declares that the conflict in the Middle East is no longer “a war with the death of soldiers on soldiers, but of innocents”

The minister of Development and Social Assistance, Wellington Diascame to the defense of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) this Wednesday (21.Feb.2024) during a conversation with journalists about the 1st G20 meeting to discuss a global alliance to combat hunger and poverty. Asked specifically if he agreed with Lula's speech that compared Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip to the massacre of Jews carried out by Adolf Hitler in the Second World War, Dias replied that the president's position “is correct”.

“Planalto has already positioned itself. But the president's position is correct, as he had the courage to treat the act of Hamas, which led to the deaths of thousands of innocent people, as terrorist. On the other hand, the president is a leader who joins others in calling for a ceasefire. This is no longer a war as we know it, the death of soldiers with soldiers, but of innocents”he declared.

Dias stated that the situation in Gaza “it is severe” at the moment and that the ministry's concern is regarding the arrival of food and other supplies for civilians in the area.

“A team of volunteer doctors from France who were helping in the region reported the risk to life. Not only because of war conflicts, but because of the lack of basic products”he said.

SPEAKING ABOUT LULA

The Brazilian president compared Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip with the extermination of Jews carried out by Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany – the Holocaust. The statements were made on Sunday (Feb 18), during a conversation with journalists in Ethiopia.

On that occasion, Lula once again said that the Palestinians are being targeted by a “genocide”. He also stated that Brazil will defend the creation of a Palestinian State at the UN (United Nations).

“It is important to remember that, in 2010, Brazil was the first country to recognize the Palestinian State. We have to stop being small when we have to be big. What is happening in the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian people does not exist at any other historical moment. In fact, it existed when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.”, he said. Read the full statement here.

Watch (2min43s):

PLANALTO REBATE

The minister Paulo Pimentafrom the If with (Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic), reacted to the criticism received by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who had drawn an analogy between Israel's attacks on Hamas and Germany's Nazi policy that killed Jews at the behest of Adolf Hitler. The PT member was criticized by politicians, civil society entities and foreign authorities. "The Israeli Defense Minister [Yoav Gallant] spreads fake news. Brazil has always, since October 7, condemned Hamas' terrorist attacks in all forums."wrote Pimenta on your profile on X (ex-Twitter). Here is the message: Planalto also released a statement about the episode. Said that Lula "since October 7th, he has condemned the terrorist acts of Hamas" and that the president "opposes a disproportionate reaction" of Israel's forces. Both Minister Pimenta and Secom's note in defense of Lula make a formal error. On the day that Hamas attacked Israel by sea, land and air, on October 7, 2023, despite the responsibility for the episode being assumed by the extremist group, Lula avoided even mentioning the name of this faction. On the 1st day, the PT member spoke about "terrorist attacks" and condemned the action, but didn't mention the Hamas group. Here is what Lula said: "Brazil will spare no efforts to prevent the escalation of the conflict, including when exercising the Presidency of the UN Security Council. I call on the international community to work to immediately resume negotiations that lead to a solution to the conflict that guarantees the existence of an economically viable Palestinian State, coexisting peacefully with Israel within safe borders for both sides," published on your profile on X. At that time, the president was in isolation after having undergone surgery on his eyelids and hip. On the 2nd day (October 8), he did not comment on the topic. On the 3rd day (October 9), Lula discussed the rescue of Brazilians in Israel with ministers. It was the president's first official work meeting in 10 days.

